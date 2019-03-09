Technology News

Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.3.0 Update With February Security Patch

09 March 2019
Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update is being rolled out in a staged manner

Highlights

  • Poco F1 update does not bring the promised 4K 60fps support
  • There is also no Widewine L1 support arriving with the update as well
  • Late March update will bring support for 4k 60fps video capture

Poco F1 has begun receiving a new stable update that brings the February Android security patch and other changes. The official changelog of the MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update, which happens to be 560MB in size, only mentions the updated Android security patch and skips any information about new features arriving with the latest update. Unfortunately, the update does not bring support for 4K video recording at 60fps, neither does it introduce the Widewine L1 certification that is necessary for streaming HD content from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

The MIUI 10.2.3.0 update has begun rolling out via the stable channel, but little is known about the actual changes present that it brings, apart from the February Security Patch, which we already mentioned. As per a tweet from Alvin Tse, head of PocoPhone Global, the developer team rushed out the update and did not have enough time at their hands to write the complete changelog detailing the new features arriving with the MIUI 10.2.3.0 update. The executive added that the latest MIUI build brings new features too but failed to share any specifics.

Talking about features, the users were promised that Poco F1 will gain support for 4K video recording at 60fps as well as Widewine L1 certification soon via the stable channel. Widewine L1 support arrived with a beta update later in February, while support for 4K video capture at 60fps was released earlier this month via two separate beta updates. However, the PocoPhone Global chief has assured the users that support for 4K video capture will arrive with a late March build of MIUI 10.

In the words of Tse, the update is being rolled out slowly in a staged manner to ensure that it does not have any major bugs. Additionally, the users are reporting that there don't see any fix for issues such as battery drain and touch input lag in the latest update, and also the option to hide the notch is still missing.

Poco F1 owners will automatically get a notification when the update is ready for them, however, if you don't want to wait, you can try looking for it manually by going to the Update Center.

Comments

