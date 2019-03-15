Poco F1 Lite has been spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. This is notably unlike the originally Poco F1 that debuted last year with a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The benchmark listing also shows that the unannounced Poco phone is running Android 9.0 Pie. The latest development comes in the midst of ongoing software update rollouts that specifically designed for the Poco F1. The phone received an update to Android Pie update late last year and recently got the anticipated Widevine L1 support through a new MIUI Beta update.

As first reported on SlashLeaks, there are a couple of listings on the Geekbench website that both suggest the presence of the Poco F1 Lite. While one of the listings has mentioned the unannounced phone as the "Xiaomi uranus", the other listing shows the handset with title Poco F1 Lite, which could be its formal moniker.

The specifications featured on the two Geekbench listings are identical. They show that the phone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clocked at 1.61GHz. There is also 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, the listings carry March 14 as the upload date. This hints at the in-progress testing of the new model.

Unlike the listings showing off the Poco F1 Lite, the Poco F1 was launched last year with Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9.6 on top, though an update to Android Pie along with MIUI 10 was released in December. The handset also attracts the masses with the availability of the Snapdragon 845 SoC at the price point, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi hasn't made any confirmations around the Poco F1 Lite. However, considering the latest benchmark listings, we can easily expect the arrival of some leaks and rumours related to the new model in the meanwhile.

As we mentioned, instead of bringing a new model, Xiaomi has so far brought a list of software updates to the Poco F1 to enhance its user experience. The company recently brought a new MIUI 10 beta update that added Widevine L1 support. Another MIUI beta update brought support for 4K video recording at 60fps. Moreover, the phone received an update to MIUI 10.2.3.0 that came along with the February Android security patch.