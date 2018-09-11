Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco unveiled its first-ever smartphone, the Poco F1, last month at an event in India. The smartphone promises high-end, flagship-level specifications at an aggressive price point. However, in order to fit in expensive internals, the company has had to cut a few corners - including using thick bezels and no support for Widevine L1 (no online HD streaming). A new development has now surfaced which involves retail users in India complaining about screen bleeding issues with the Poco F1.

Users from India, on the XDA Developers forum, are reporting LCD panel bleeding issues that they are facing with their recently purchased Poco F1 units. According to users on the forum, the issue is evident on the bottom edge of the display where a weird illumination can be seen when brightness is turned up in the dark. Comments also suggest that users in Indonesia are also experiencing the issue, making it one not exclusive to Indian units.

One user on a forum post claims that Flipkart executives have informed buyers who have placed a return request that even the replacement unit appears to have the same issue experienced in the original one. This development, combined with the lack of Widevine L1 standard support, may shows an oversight from sub-brand Poco in terms of quality control on its first smartphone to hit shelves. We have reached out to Xiaomi India for a comment on the same.

In order to check whether your Poco F1 unit is affected or not, switch to a dark and minimal theme and observe the bottom edges to check for display bleeding.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Poco F1 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC equipped with LiquidCool Technology for heat dissipation. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, and a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 under the hood. Connectivity options on the Poco F1 include 4G+ VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

