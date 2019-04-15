Xiaomi has reportedly introduced a standalone Game Turbo app with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update for the Poco F1. The Game Turbo app arrives as a system app, and it reportedly allows users to take a screenshot, start screen recording, and toggle DND settings without leaving the game. Users can also access other apps like WhatsApp and File Manager through a floating window while playing the game. This comes a few days after the Poco F1 received a MIUI 10 stable update that brought along a Game Turbo mode to boost the gaming experience.

According to FoneArena, the Poco F1 gets a new Game Turbo standalone app with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update. It doesn't mention the update version number, but says that the update brings a new Game Turbo system app that dons a yellow accent similar to the Poco theme. Sharing screrenshots, the report states that the homepage consists of all the games on the phone for which Game Turbo is enabled. This eases discovery of games, and users can start playing just by tapping on the desired game.

Photo Credit: FoneArena

The Game Turbo app reportedly allows users to toggle on/off Wi-Fi and mobile data without leaving the game. There's also option to take a screenshot, start screen recording, clear memory, and toggle auto brightness without disrupting gameplay. There's also a DND Mode that can be toggled on/off to keep away notification, and the floating window feature that allows users to access other apps like WhatsApp and File Manager while playing. On the homepage, the report states, the games are shown as cards, but users can even opt for a list view if they prefer. The report states that the Game Turbo Settings menu also gets a redesign with the update.

The standalone app is rolling out with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update, and MIUI 10 Global Stable users should get it soon via a future update.

