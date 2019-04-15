Technology News

Poco F1 Gets Standalone Game Turbo App With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta Update: Report

, 15 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1 Gets Standalone Game Turbo App With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta Update: Report

Photo Credit: FoneArena

Poco F1 new Game Turbo app interface

Highlights

Poco F1 gets a new MIUI 10 Global Beta update

This update brings standalone Game Turbo app

The app dons a yellow interface matching the Poco theme

Xiaomi has reportedly introduced a standalone Game Turbo app with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update for the Poco F1. The Game Turbo app arrives as a system app, and it reportedly allows users to take a screenshot, start screen recording, and toggle DND settings without leaving the game. Users can also access other apps like WhatsApp and File Manager through a floating window while playing the game. This comes a few days after the Poco F1 received a MIUI 10 stable update that brought along a Game Turbo mode to boost the gaming experience.

According to FoneArena, the Poco F1 gets a new Game Turbo standalone app with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update. It doesn't mention the update version number, but says that the update brings a new Game Turbo system app that dons a yellow accent similar to the Poco theme. Sharing screrenshots, the report states that the homepage consists of all the games on the phone for which Game Turbo is enabled. This eases discovery of games, and users can start playing just by tapping on the desired game.

Xiaomi Game Turbo fonearena 6 12 poco f1

Photo Credit: FoneArena

The Game Turbo app reportedly allows users to toggle on/off Wi-Fi and mobile data without leaving the game. There's also option to take a screenshot, start screen recording, clear memory, and toggle auto brightness without disrupting gameplay. There's also a DND Mode that can be toggled on/off to keep away notification, and the floating window feature that allows users to access other apps like WhatsApp and File Manager while playing. On the homepage, the report states, the games are shown as cards, but users can even opt for a list view if they prefer. The report states that the Game Turbo Settings menu also gets a redesign with the update.

The standalone app is rolling out with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update, and MIUI 10 Global Stable users should get it soon via a future update.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Poco F1
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple, Allies Seek Billions in US Trial Testing Qualcomm's Business Model
Scientists Unveil 'First' 3D Printed Heart With Human Tissue, Vessels
Poco F1 Gets Standalone Game Turbo App With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Tipped for May 14
  3. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  4. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  6. How to Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in Your Country
  7. Here Are All the Phones That Became More Affordable This Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core With Android Pie Reportedly Launched in India
  9. Google Releases New App to Help Improve Indoor Positioning
  10. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Limited Edition Launching on April 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.