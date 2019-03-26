Poco F1 Gets Game Turbo Mode via MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 Update

Poco F1 is receiving a new beta update that brings a number of fixes and new features to the smartphone, including Game Turbo mode. The new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 is now available for download for the Poco F1 owners. The Poco F1 users can grab the beta version from MIUI website. Separately, Poco team has revealed that the F1 owners may soon be getting support to view HD content from Netflix.

As per a post on MIUI Forum, the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM v9.3.21 for Poco F1 started rolling out this weekend. The official changelog says the new beta ROM includes a fix for overlapping items in the notification shade. MIUI team has noted that the latest beta also brings a fix for OK Google issues. Several Poco F1 owners with MIUI Global Beta ROM are also reporting that that Game Turbo mode has been added in the new beta update. The Game Turbo mode was introduced with the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone. It “predicts gaming scenes and intelligently allocates resources for complicated scenes”.

The Poco team has also revealed that it is currently in talks with Netflix and the support for the streaming service's HD content is expected soon. The open beta version of MIUI for Poco already includes Widevine L1 support and the users can access Hotstar and Prime Video's DRM-protected content in HD.

In addition to the Poco F1, the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 has been released for several other Xiaomi phones, including Redmi Note 5A, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Mi Mix 3.