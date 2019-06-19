Technology News
Poco F1 to Receive Dark Mode With MIUI 11, PocoPhone Global Head Says

Alvin Tse was replying to a Poco F1 user on Twitter.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 18:32 IST
Poco F1 was launched in August last year with top-of-the-line specifications

Highlights
  • Tse said MIUI 11 will include dark mode
  • Dark mode helps conserve battery life
  • It is unclear when MIUI 11 will be released

Poco F1 will be receiving the dark mode with the MIUI 11, the PocoPhone Global Head Alvin Tse has said. Dark mode is currently available only on select phones, including Redmi Note 7, in the stable version of MIUI, whereas for others it is being tested in the beta version of MIUI 10. It is unclear when MIUI 11 will be released, although Tse did note that it “isn't too far away”. Android Q is already scheduled to get the dark mode support, so it will be interesting to see if Poco F1 gets the dark mode before Android Q.

In a reply to an user's question on Twitter about dark mode support on Poco F1, Alvin Tse first noted that “MIUI 11 will have dark mode” and then in a follow up, he explained why it is taking so long for Poco F1 to get it when other Xiaomi smartphones have already received it in stable and beta versions.

Xiaomi to Suspend MIUI Global Beta ROM Updates for All Phones Starting July 1

“RN7 Pro [Redmi Note 7 Pro] is testing out dark mode first as they have a much bigger user base. Once dark mode stabilizes, it'll be ported to MIUI 11 which isn't too far away,” Tse wrote.

He did not share any other details. So, for now, the Poco F1 users have no option but to wait for the release of MIUI 11 to get the dark mode support.

Poco F1 Starts Getting MIUI 10.3.5.0 Update With May 2019 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes, Improvements; Android Q Arrival Confirmed

To recall, Poco F1 was launched in India in August last year and comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6.18-inch full-HD+ screen with wide-notch, and dual rear camera setup. Although we have heard rumours about the launch of Poco F2, the company is yet to say anything official about the launch of the Poco F1 successor.

