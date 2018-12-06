Xiaomi launched its sub-brand Poco over three months ago in India and debuted the Poco F1 in the country. The key specifications of the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with LiquidCool Technology, a 6.18-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, aggressive pricing, and more. The company has been regularly offering discounts and sales on the Poco F1, and it had earlier confirmed that the smartphone is available at a discount this week. Staying true to its promise, Xiaomi has discounted all the variants of the Poco F1 by up to Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart and Mi.com as well. Alongside, the company also announced that 700,000 units of the Poco F1 have been sold since launch.

To celebrate its 700,000 units sold milestone, Xiaomi has announced that it has made the Poco F1 available on Mi.com and Flipkart at a discounted rate. The price of the Poco F1 64GB variant is at Rs. 19,999 (discount of Rs. 1,000), 128GB is at Rs. 21,999 (discount of Rs. 2,000), and the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 25,999 (discount of Rs. 3,000). Furthermore, the 256GB Armoured Edition is listed for Rs. 26,999 (discount of Rs. 4,000).

Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 14,900 off on exchange of an old phone, 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, and No Cost EMI options as well. There's also a guarantee of Rs. 14,500 buyback value at Rs. 149 only. The smartphone comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options. The Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 comes with 'real Kevlar' on the back panel.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1 runs MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though it received Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM earlier this month. The handset features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that works with a pre-installed Face Unlock feature.

The Poco F1 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the handset are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

