Poco F1 128GB Storage Variant Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs. 20,999

The Poco F1 phone is available on Flipkart and Mi.com, and this is the second price cut since launch.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 16:30 IST
Poco F1 comes in three RAM + Storage options

Highlights
  • Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant has only received a price cut
  • It is now priced at Rs. 20,999, the price cut by Rs. 2,000
  • Poco F1 had received a price cut in December 2018 as well

Poco F1 has received yet another price cut in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will now be available on Mi.com and Flipkart for Rs. 20,999, an effective price reduction of Rs. 2,000. Poco F1 was launched in India in August last year, and this is the second price cut it has received since then. Key highlights of the phone include a dual rear camera setup, a wide-notch, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Poco F1 price in India (revised)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has taken to Twitter to announce that the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be available for Rs. 20,999, down from the last reduced price of Rs. 22,999. The phone's 6GB + 128GB model was originally priced at Rs. 23,999, but had subsequently received a price cut to Rs. 22,999, and now the price has further been permanently reduced to Rs. 20,999. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red colours.


The Poco F1 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 256GB variants will continue to retail at their regular price tags. To recall, the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are offered at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively, as mentioned, the phones are available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone also packs a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the company has included a a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

Poco F1 comes with a special version of MIUI, called MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. There is a dedicated Poco Launcher, centred around app drawer, and customisations.

Additionally, the phone comes with 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and 4G LTE support.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
