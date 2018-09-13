NDTV Gadgets360.com

Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Open Sale From Midnight Tonight

, 13 September 2018
Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Open Sale From Midnight Tonight

Poco F1 open sale will be conducted on Mi.com as well as on Flipkart

Highlights

  • Poco F1 was launched in India last month
  • Only one variant will go on open sale tomorrow
  • The open sale will be held on Mi.com and Flipkart

Poco F1 is currently one of the most talked about smartphones in the Indian market thanks to its high-end, flagship-grade specifications at a competitive price point starting at just Rs. 20,999. Having held three successful flash sales since the phone's launch, Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has now announced that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Poco F1 will be available as part of an open sale starting 12am IST on September 14. The open sale will be conducted on Mi.com as well as on Flipkart, where the variant will be widely available in all three Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options.

In a short video posted to Poco India's official Twitter account Thursday, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain and Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced the latest development. The two added that apart from the 6GB/ 128GB storage variant, the other two - 4GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 256GB - will be made available in an open sale "maybe sometime soon." Let's get into the details.

Poco F1 price in India, availability

The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is supposed to be made available in India via open sale starting Midnight, September 14, and is priced at Rs. 23,999. The phone is also sold in three other variants - the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant at Rs. 28,999, and a special Armoured Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) one at Rs. 29,999. These three variants will still be sold via weekly flash sales held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDD4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Poco F1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 - a development that was recently announced by the brand.

