Poco F1 128GB Storage Variant Price in India to Be Cut in Limited Period Offer

20 March 2019
Poco F1 128GB Storage Variant Price in India to Be Cut in Limited Period Offer

Poco F1 6GB + 128GB price cut will be available at Flipkart.com and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Poco F1 6GB + 128GB is normally sold at Rs. 22,999
  • Poco F1 was launched back in August 2018
  • The phone is offered in three colour options

Poco F1 is becoming cheaper, at least temporarily. Xiaomi has announced that it will be reducing the price of the Poco F1 6GB + 128GB model for a limited period. The company will be offering the phone at just Rs. 20,999 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. The price cut will go into effect on March 25 and will continue through March 28. During the promotion period, the Poco F1 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 256GB variants will continue to retail at their regular price tags. To recall, the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are offered at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Poco F1 128GB variant price in India

According to Xiaomi, the discounted pricing for Poco F1 6GB + 128GB model will be available at Flipkart.com and Mi.com. It is unclear if the discounted pricing will also be provided at the Mi Home stores in the country. As we mentioned earlier, the phone will be sold at just Rs. 20,999 during the promotion period.

To recall, Poco F1 (Review), which is the first smartphone from Xiaomi's Poco sub-brand, was launched in the country back in August last year. The phone's 6GB + 128GB model was originally priced at Rs. 23,999, but had subsequently received a price cut for Rs. 22,999, which is the current retail price of the phone. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red colours.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone also packs a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the company has included a a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

Poco F1 comes with a special version of MIUI, called MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. There is a dedicated Poco Launcher, centred around app drawer, and customisations.

Additionally, the phone comes with 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and 4G LTE support.

