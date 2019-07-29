Technology News
loading

Poco Days Sale: Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com

The Poco F1 is still exceptional value, despite being almost a year old

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 11:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco Days Sale: Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com

Poco F1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

Highlights
  • The latest Poco Days sale for the Poco F1 is running till the end of July
  • The 128GB and 256GB variants get price cuts during the sale
  • The Poco F1 was launched in August last year

Even though it's close to a year old, the Poco F1 is still a popular smartphone and continues to sell - a rare occurrence among Android smartphones. Much of its popularity can be credited to its aggressive pricing; it's easily the most affordable smartphone available today with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Poco F1's strong pricing gets a bit stronger during the Poco Days sale, which will be running on the Mi India website till July 31. During this sale, the prices of the higher-end variants of the Poco F1 see a drop. Additionally, Mi.com is providing no-cost EMI options and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

The 128GB variant of the Poco F1 is available for Rs. 18,999 during the Poco Days sale - a price drop of Rs. 2,000 - while the regular 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 27,999. The top-end Poco F1 Armoured Edition is selling at Rs. 23,999 during the sale. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage continues to be priced at Rs. 17,999, which is the lowest ever pricing for the phone since its launch. Flipkart is also offering the same promotional pricing.

The Poco F1 (Review) was launched in August last year, and has been a popular smartphone for Xiaomi fans and users looking at a good value purchase. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which remains an extremely capable chipset, offering flagship-grade performance. Xiaomi recently launched a ‘spiritual' successor to the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro (Review), which, at a starting price of Rs. 27,999, takes over as the most expensive Xiaomi phone available in India currently.

The Poco F1's latest price cut may also be aimed at selling larger quantities of the higher-end variants of the phone, now that Xiaomi has launched a more capable device in the Redmi K20 Pro. It remains an excellent value purchase, purely for its pricing and performance.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F1, Xiaomi
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

All 2020 iPhone Models Will Support 5G Networks: Ming-Chi Kuo
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Creative Team Includes Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad Producers, Oscar Winners
Poco Days Sale: Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 12 in India
  2. 16-Year-Old 'Bugha' Wins $3 Million Fortnite World Cup Solo Prize
  3. Jio GigaFiber Launch Date, Netflix's Mobile Only Plan, More News This Week
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  5. Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  6. Using a Smartphone for This Long Could Increase the Risk of Obesity
  7. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  9. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant: What Is It and How to Use
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Shark 2 Pro Storage, Colour Variants Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 30 Launch
  2. BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched
  3. Oppo Showcases ‘Waterfall Screen’ With Curved Edges, Almost No Bezels
  4. Vivo Z5 Surfaces Online in Hand-on Images Ahead of July 31 Launch: Report
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 on Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Five or More Hours of Smartphone Usage per Day May Increase Obesity: Study
  7. Grab Says to Invest $2 Billion in Indonesia Using Funds From SoftBank
  8. Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Hints at the Return of the Dusty Depot
  9. Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Creative Team Includes Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad Producers, Oscar Winners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.