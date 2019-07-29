Even though it's close to a year old, the Poco F1 is still a popular smartphone and continues to sell - a rare occurrence among Android smartphones. Much of its popularity can be credited to its aggressive pricing; it's easily the most affordable smartphone available today with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Poco F1's strong pricing gets a bit stronger during the Poco Days sale, which will be running on the Mi India website till July 31. During this sale, the prices of the higher-end variants of the Poco F1 see a drop. Additionally, Mi.com is providing no-cost EMI options and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

The 128GB variant of the Poco F1 is available for Rs. 18,999 during the Poco Days sale - a price drop of Rs. 2,000 - while the regular 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 27,999. The top-end Poco F1 Armoured Edition is selling at Rs. 23,999 during the sale. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage continues to be priced at Rs. 17,999, which is the lowest ever pricing for the phone since its launch. Flipkart is also offering the same promotional pricing.

The Poco F1 (Review) was launched in August last year, and has been a popular smartphone for Xiaomi fans and users looking at a good value purchase. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which remains an extremely capable chipset, offering flagship-grade performance. Xiaomi recently launched a ‘spiritual' successor to the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro (Review), which, at a starting price of Rs. 27,999, takes over as the most expensive Xiaomi phone available in India currently.

The Poco F1's latest price cut may also be aimed at selling larger quantities of the higher-end variants of the phone, now that Xiaomi has launched a more capable device in the Redmi K20 Pro. It remains an excellent value purchase, purely for its pricing and performance.