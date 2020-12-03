Poco Days sale is live on Flipkart and it brings discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, and Poco M2 Pro. Flipkart also has several offers for interested shoppers on these Poco smartphones. Poco Days sale started today and will last till December 6. Poco X3 starts at Rs. 15,999 while the most affordable phone of the lot, Poco C3, starts at Rs. 6,999. Poco recently announced that it is becoming an independent identity globally after being part of Xiaomi for two years.

Poco Days sale on Flipkart brings discounts and offers on four Poco phones – Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X3. Poco C3 starts at Rs. 6,999 during the sale for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant that typically goes for Rs. 7,499. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,999 that usually goes for Rs. 8,999. The phone is offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black colour options.

Poco M2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model that usually goes for Rs. 10,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage model that is generally priced at Rs. 12,499, is now available for Rs. 10,999 during the sale. It comes in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options.

Poco M2 Pro is on sale for Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model that typically goes for Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB + 64GB storage variant is being sold for Rs. 13,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is on sale at Rs. 15,999. The phone is offered in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colours.

Poco X3 is on sale for Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant that usually goes for Rs. 16,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage model that typically goes for Rs. 18,499 is on sale for Rs. 16,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB storage model is on sale for Rs. 18,999.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount with American Express cards, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI plans on these Poco smartphones.

