Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro

Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, marking a discount of Rs. 1,000.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 December 2020 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco Days sale will end on December 6

Highlights
  • Poco Days sale is live on Flipkart
  • Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, and Poco M2 Pro are on sale
  • Poco C3 starts at Rs. 6,999

Poco Days sale is live on Flipkart and it brings discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, and Poco M2 Pro. Flipkart also has several offers for interested shoppers on these Poco smartphones. Poco Days sale started today and will last till December 6. Poco X3 starts at Rs. 15,999 while the most affordable phone of the lot, Poco C3, starts at Rs. 6,999. Poco recently announced that it is becoming an independent identity globally after being part of Xiaomi for two years.

Poco Days sale on Flipkart brings discounts and offers on four Poco phones – Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X3. Poco C3 starts at Rs. 6,999 during the sale for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant that typically goes for Rs. 7,499. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,999 that usually goes for Rs. 8,999. The phone is offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black colour options.

Poco M2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model that usually goes for Rs. 10,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage model that is generally priced at Rs. 12,499, is now available for Rs. 10,999 during the sale. It comes in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options.

Poco M2 Pro is on sale for Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model that typically goes for Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB + 64GB storage variant is being sold for Rs. 13,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is on sale at Rs. 15,999. The phone is offered in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colours.

Poco X3 is on sale for Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant that usually goes for Rs. 16,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage model that typically goes for Rs. 18,499 is on sale for Rs. 16,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB storage model is on sale for Rs. 18,999.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount with American Express cards, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI plans on these Poco smartphones.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Poco C3

Poco C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Average cameras
  • A bit bulky
  • 4GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed Poco C3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco X3

Poco X3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Big and Bulky
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Poco X3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
