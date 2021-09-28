Technology News
Poco C31 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

Poco C31 is confirmed to feature a fingerprint sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 September 2021 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C31 India launch will take place on September 30

Highlights
  • Poco C31 will feature a face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Poco C31 will be driven by 4GB RAM
  • Poco C31 is expected to go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Poco C31 is gearing up for launch on Thursday, September 30. Just ahead of the launch, the company has teased the key specifications of the smartphone. The RAM size and processor on Poco C31 have been confirmed on a landing page on the company's India website. Poco C31 will be available to purchase via Flipkart and is expected to go on sale during the Big Billion Days sale 2021 that starts on October 3. The new Poco smartphone is likely to be an updated model of the Poco C3 smartphone that was launched in India last year.

The company website shows key specifications of Poco C31 ahead of launch. It confirms that Poco C31 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor under the hood. It is also confirmed to come with 4GB RAM. The predecessor Poco C3 was also launched in October last year with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Poco C31 will come with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Poco claims on the C31 landing page that the new smartphone will have a 25 percent longer lifespan as compared to market standards. The company added that Poco C31 will remain "as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage".

Poco C31 will feature a waterdrop-style notch on the display, with slim side bezels, and a thicker bottom bezel. The new handset will have blue as one of the colour options. Other specifications about the camera, pricing, and display are not shared yet.

The new Poco C31 is expected to be an updated version of Poco C3. Poco C3 features 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a waterdrop-style notch. It carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel main snapper, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera. Poco C3 offers 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Poco C31 will launch in India at 12pm (noon) on September 30.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco C3

Poco C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Average cameras
  • A bit bulky
  • 4GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed Poco C3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
