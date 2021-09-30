Technology News
  • Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C31 will be up for grabs starting Rs. 7,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2021 13:01 IST
Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C31 comes in Shadow Grey and Royal Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Poco C31 has a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • Poco C31 packs up o 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage
  • Poco C31 has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor

Poco C31 smartphone was launched in the Indian market on Thursday. The budget phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and is the successor of the Poco C3. It has a polycarbonate back casing and features a two-toned panel design. It also comes with P2i nano coating making it splash proof and has rubberised seals around the SIM tray for added protection. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for up to 2 days. There's also a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera.

Poco C31 price in India, sale

The new Poco C31 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The phone has launched in Shadow Grey and Royal Blue colour options. It will go on sale during the 2021 edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that starts on October 3.

Launch offers include Rs. 500 off on both the Poco C31 variants during the Big Billion Days sale. This means the phone will be up for grabs for Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. There will also be an additional 10 percent discount offered to Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders.

Poco C31 specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco C31 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 64GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Poco C31 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel additional cameras. Camera features include phase detection autofocus, HDR, AI portrait mode, face recognition, ai scene detection, and night mode. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for up to two days. It is claimed to last for up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming, and 91 hours of music playback. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. The phone is said to be ad-free and bloat-free. Connectivity options include dual VoLTE and VoWiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and Micro USB port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco C31

Poco C31

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.


Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: How to Find Best Deals, What to Expect

