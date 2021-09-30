Poco C31 smartphone was launched in the Indian market on Thursday. The budget phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and is the successor of the Poco C3. It has a polycarbonate back casing and features a two-toned panel design. It also comes with P2i nano coating making it splash proof and has rubberised seals around the SIM tray for added protection. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for up to 2 days. There's also a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera.

Poco C31 price in India, sale

The new Poco C31 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The phone has launched in Shadow Grey and Royal Blue colour options. It will go on sale during the 2021 edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that starts on October 3.

Launch offers include Rs. 500 off on both the Poco C31 variants during the Big Billion Days sale. This means the phone will be up for grabs for Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. There will also be an additional 10 percent discount offered to Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders.

Poco C31 specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco C31 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 64GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Poco C31 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel additional cameras. Camera features include phase detection autofocus, HDR, AI portrait mode, face recognition, ai scene detection, and night mode. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for up to two days. It is claimed to last for up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming, and 91 hours of music playback. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. The phone is said to be ad-free and bloat-free. Connectivity options include dual VoLTE and VoWiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and Micro USB port.

