Poco C31 to Launch in India Today: Livestream Details, Expected Specifications

Poco C31 will be available to purchase from Flipkart during its Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 September 2021 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C31 will get a waterdrop-style notch for the display along with thin bezels and a thick chin

Highlights
  • Poco C31 will be getting a fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature
  • Its MediaTek Helio G35 SoC will be paired with 4GB of RAM
  • Poco C31 is expected to be an updated version of the Poco C3

Poco C31 will be launching in India today at 12pm IST (noon), and the event will be livestreamed. So far, the brand has teased a few specifications of the smartphone, which is expected to be the successor to the Poco C3 that was launched in India last year. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Poco C31 will be available to purchase via Flipkart and is expected to go on sale during the 2021 edition of the Big Billion Days sale that starts on October 3, the company has already revealed.

Poco C31 launch livestream details

As mentioned, the Poco C31 will be launching in India today at 12pm IST (noon), and the launch event will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels. We've embedded it below for you to watch. As mentioned, the Poco smartphone has been confirmed to be available via Flipkart, and is expected to go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale. Read on for details about teased specifications and features.

Poco C31 specifications (teased)

As per the microsite on Poco's website, the Poco C31 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also feature a fingerprint and a face unlock feature. Its predecessor, the Poco C3, was also powered by the same chipset and ram configuration. It was launched in India in October 2020. As mentioned, the Poco C31 is expected to be an updated version of the Poco C3.

Through the microsite, Poco C31 is claimed to get a 25 percent longer lifespan as compared to the market standard. The smartphone is also claimed to remain "as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage." The microsite also mentions that Poco C31 will get a 1,000 charge cycle count. A tweet by Poco also mentions that the company has tested over 600,000 fingerprints to prevent fraud.

According to the images shared on the microsite, the Poco C31 will get waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The display is shown with thin bezels and a thick chin. Other specifications regarding the cameras, pricing, and display have not yet been shared.

Further reading: Poco, Poco C31, Poco C31 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specifications Tipped by US FCC, Geekbench Listings; Unisoc SoC Suggested

