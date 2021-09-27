Poco C31 is all set to launch as a new smartphone in India on Thursday, September 30, the company has announced. Poco through a teaser confirmed the launch date of the device along with some key features. The phone will be available on Flipkart and could go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 that kicks off on October 3. The new Poco C-series smartphone appears to have a slim build and is expected to come with a budget price tag. The new smartphone is expected to succeed the Poco C3 smartphone that was launched in the country last year.

The official Poco India account on Twitter shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of a new Poco C-series handset. The launch of Poco C31 will take place at 12pm (noon) on September 30. Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart also gives us a first look at the smartphone, but without getting into specifics.

The teaser shared by the company on Twitter suggests that the Poco C31 will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the display, slim side bezels, and a thicker bottom bezel. Poco C31 is expected to be an upgrade over the Poco C3 that was launched in October last year as the most affordable Poco phone. The company had earlier claimed that the Poco C3 crossed two million units in sales in India in August this year.

Poco C3 specifications

The specifications of the Poco C31 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Poco C3. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The handset features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a waterdrop-style notch. Poco C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, Poco C3 houses a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel main snapper with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is also a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture at the front.

Poco C3 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.