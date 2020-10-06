Poco C3 has been launched in India today, October 6, through a virtual event. It is offered as a budget-friendly smartphone from the Xiaomi spin-off brand. Poco C3 sports a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display, a large battery, and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes in two storage configurations as well as three colour options. The Poco C3 is powered by octa-core MediaTek processor. The phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June.

Poco C3 price in India, sale date

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model and at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Poco is calling this pricing an introductory offer, so it is very likely that we might see an increase in the price of Poco C3 3GB RAM variant after the festive season. The phone will offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black colour options. The Poco C3 will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 in the country.

Poco C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Poco C3 features a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 13-megapixel main snapper with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling at the front.

Poco C3 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro USB port for charging. The Poco C3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Lastly, the phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.

