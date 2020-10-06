Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C3 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 October 2020 12:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C3 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco C3 price in India starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB RAM model
  • The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Poco C3 can be equipped with up to 4GB of RAM

Poco C3 has been launched in India today, October 6, through a virtual event. It is offered as a budget-friendly smartphone from the Xiaomi spin-off brand. Poco C3 sports a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display, a large battery, and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes in two storage configurations as well as three colour options. The Poco C3 is powered by octa-core MediaTek processor. The phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June.

Poco C3 price in India, sale date

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model and at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Poco is calling this pricing an introductory offer, so it is very likely that we might see an increase in the price of Poco C3 3GB RAM variant after the festive season. The phone will offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black colour options. The Poco C3 will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 in the country.

Poco C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Poco C3 features a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 13-megapixel main snapper with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling at the front.

Poco C3 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro USB port for charging. The Poco C3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Lastly, the phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance. 

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, POCO, Poco C3 price in India, Poco C3 Specifications, Poco C3
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
The Witcher Season 2 First Look Features Henry Cavill in New Armour
Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100W Soundbar Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow

Related Stories

Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  3. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  4. Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  5. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  7. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  8. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. TikTok, WeChat Bans Break WTO Rules: China
  3. Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100W Soundbar Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. The Witcher Season 2 First Look Features Henry Cavill in New Armour
  5. Google, Oracle's Decade-Long Copyright Battle Heads Up to US Supreme Court
  6. BSNL Offering 25 Percent Extra Data on All Prepaid Plans Till October 31
  7. YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant
  8. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatches With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor Launched
  9. The Batman, The Matrix 4, The Flash, Dune, Shazam! 2 Release Dates Shuffled by Warner Bros.
  10. LG K92 5G Leaked Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com