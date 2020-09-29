Technology News
Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images

Poco C3 retail box image shows the front and the side of the packaging with the front clearly mentioned the Poco C3 name.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 September 2020 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram/ LeakerBaba

Poco C3 may be offered in a Matte Black colour option

Highlights
  • Poco C3 said to be priced at Rs. 10,990 in India
  • The phone may be offered in a 4GB + 64GB variant
  • Xiaomi has not shared a release date for the Poco C3

Poco C3 price in India has been tipped through leaked images of an alleged retail box, as shared by a tipster on Telegram. As per the leak, the Poco C3 will be priced at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The box shows a couple other details about the Poco C3 but key specifications are still unknown. However, the phone is believed to be a rebranded Redmi 9C and will likely carry the same or slightly tweaked specifications. Back in July, the Poco C3 appeared in a Bluetooth SIG listing with multiple Redmi 9 series phones showing similarities in the model numbers.

Poco C3 price in India (expected)

The images of the alleged retail box have been shared by tipster LeakerBaba on Telegram and show the front and side of the box. On the side, it mentions the RAM and storage variant, colour variant, and the price, along with some other details like the SAR value and model number. The Poco C3, as per the leaked retail box, will be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and offered in a Matte Black colour option. The model number mentioned on the box is M2006C3MI.

Poco has not shared a release date for the Poco C3 yet.

The same model number was previously spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing where the Poco C3 was part of a list of Redmi 9 series phones. The Redmi 9C had the model number M2006C3MG and the similarity between the two mode numbers suggests that the Poco C3 may be a rebranded Redmi 9C for the Indian market. If that turns out to be true, the specifications for the Poco C3 become quite clear.

Interestingly, the Redmi 9C that originally launched in Malaysia has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 with minor tweaks.

Redmi 9C specifications

The Redmi 9C features a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM. There are three cameras on the back, a notched selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB port for charging. The Redmi 9C also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and support AI face unlock.

Further reading: Xiaomi, POCO, Poco C3, Poco C3 price in India, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9C specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Avatar 2 Complete, Avatar 3 Nearly Done Filming, Reveals James Cameron

