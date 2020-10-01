Technology News
Poco C3 Launching in India on October 6 at 12pm, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Poco C3 may cost Rs. 10,990 as per the recently leaked alleged retail box images.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 October 2020 14:46 IST
Poco C3 may be a rebranded Redmi 9C (above)

Highlights
  • Poco C3 India launch set for October 6
  • The phone will be sold via Flipkart
  • Poco C3 may cost Rs. 10,990

Poco C3 will be launched in India on October 6 at 12pm (noon) as per the Xiaomi-sub brand's Twitter handle. The tweet does not share any key specifications for the Poco C3 but it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 9C that originally launched in Malaysia back in June. The Poco C3 will be made official in India next week and more information about the phone should come to light as we move closer to launch. Additionally, a dedicated Flipkart for the Poco C3 launch is also live and will share more information about the phone on October 2.

Poco C3 India launch, expected price

As per the tweet by Poco India, the Poco C3 will be launched in the country on October 6 at 12pm (noon) IST. The band has not revealed if there will be a livestream for the launch event. Poco India says the phone will be available via Flipkart. As of now, the pricing and sale date has not been revealed. However, recently, images of the alleged retail box for the Poco C3 were leaked suggesting that the 4GB + 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 10,990.

In terms of specifications, the Poco C3 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 9C that launched in Malaysia back in June. If it does turn out to be true, the specifications for the Poco C3 become quite clear.

Redmi 9C specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 9C runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Redmi 9C has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 9C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro USB port for charging. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and support AI face unlock. It measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 196 grams.

