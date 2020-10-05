Poco C3 is all set to launch in India tomorrow, October 6. Ahead of that, the company has been revealing details of the phone bit by bit, and the latest information released is of the display and battery. The Poco C3 is teased to have a HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Furthermore, it is teased to pack a large 5,000mAh battery as well. The Poco C3 has earlier been teased to pack up to 4GB of RAM and have a triple camera setup at the back. The phone is set to have a 13-megapixel primary camera and a macro lens at the back.

The upcoming Poco C3 is being teased on Flipkart and the dedicated page has been updated to include more information about the display. The page teases that the Poco C3 display will have an HD+ resolution. The phone is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch display and a portion of the phone is seen in the teaser as well. This partial photo hints at physical buttons on the right spine. The Poco C3 edges are seen in a blue finish, hinting at one possible colour option as well. Furthermore, it is also teased to pack a large 5,000mAh battery as well.

Poco C3 India launch details, expected price

As mentioned, the Poco C3 will launch in India tomorrow at 12pm (noon). The company has confirmed that the phone will be sold via Flipkart online. A recent leak suggested that the phone will be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Poco C3 (expected specifications)

The Poco C3 is reported to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C launched in Malaysia in June. If true, the phone will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display and may be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The onboard storage should be expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

If it is a rebranded Redmi 9C, the Poco C3 should support 10W fast charging. Connectivity options may include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB port for charging. The phone should also have a rear fingerprint sensor.

