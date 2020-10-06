Technology News
Poco C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco C3 launch will be live streamed via the Loco app.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 October 2020 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco C3 is teased to have a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Poco C3 is teased to pack up to 4GB of RAM
  • The 4GB RAM model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 10,990
  • Poco C3 may be a rebadged Redmi 9C

Poco C3 is all set to launch in India today. The phone is reported to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9C launched in Malaysia earlier this year. The Poco C3 is teased to go on sale on Flipkart, and teasers have confirmed a large 5,000mAh battery inside. It is also confirmed to sport a waterdrop-style notch display with HD+ resolution. There is going to be up to 4GB of RAM on the Poco C3 and a triple rear camera setup will be placed inside a square-shaped module.

Poco C3 livestream details, expected price

The upcoming Poco C3 launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) in India. The event will be live streamed via the Loco game streaming app, Rheo TV, Gaming Monk, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Poco made this announcement via its Twitter account. Alternatively, you can watch it below:

A recent leak suggested that the phone will be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. In Malaysia, the Redmi 9C was launched in a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model and this variant was introduced for MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500). If Poco C3 is indeed a rebadged model of the Redmi 9C, then it may come in this configuration in India as well, and may be priced in the same range. As per teasers, the Poco C3 will go on sale on Flipkart, and will be available in a Blue finish. Although, more colour options may be introduced at launch.

Poco C3 specifications (teased, expected)

The Poco C3 is teased to feature an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to offer up to 4GB of RAM and sport a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and another macro lens. The Flipkart teaser page also confirms a 5,000mAh battery.

If the Poco C3 is the rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, then the phone may feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display and may be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The onboard storage should be expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone should also have a rear fingerprint sensor.

If it is a rebranded Redmi 9C, the Poco C3 should support 10W fast charging. Connectivity options may include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB port for charging.

