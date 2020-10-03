Technology News
Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Up to 4GB RAM

Poco C3 is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 9C and it seems to carry the same camera setup as the Redmi phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 October 2020 14:28 IST
Highlights
  • Poco C3 may be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant
  • Poco C3 will be launched in India on October 6
  • The phone features a triple rear camera setup

Poco C3 will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter, the Xiaomi spin-off brand has revealed through a tweet. The short video shared by Poco India on Twitter shows the camera details of the Poco C3 that is set to launch in India on October 6 at 12pm (noon). The phone is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June and with the camera specifications for the Poco C3 revealed, the rumour seems to have gotten more weight. Further, the Flipkart page for the phone says it will come with up to 4GB of RAM.

Poco India took to Twitter to share a short 20-second video showing the triple rear camera setup on the Poco C3. The main shooter is a 13-megapixel camera sensor that is accompanied by a macro shooter and a depth sensor. The three cameras on the back are arranged in a square module that also houses the flash. The design of the rear camera module is the same as the Redmi 9C. Even the configuration is the same with the Redmi 9C featuring a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the exact specifications for the other two sensors on the Poco C3 have not been revealed.

Poco C3 launch date, expected price in India

The Poco C3 will be launched in India on October 6 at 12pm (noon) and will go on sale via Flipkart. The company has not shared pricing for the phone but a recent leak suggests that its 4GB + 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 10,990. As per the Flipkart page, the Poco C3 will have up to 4GB of RAM.

If the Poco C3 is, in fact, a rebranded Redmi 9C, the expected specifications for the Poco smartphone are quite clear.

Redmi 9C specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 9C runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 9C is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Redmi 9C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB port for charging. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and support AI face unlock. It measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 196 grams.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco C3, Poco C3 cameras, Redmi 9C
