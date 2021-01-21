Poco C3 sales in India have surpassed the milestone of one million units, Poco India announced on Thursday. The budget smartphone was launched in the country in October as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that debuted in Malaysia in June. Poco C3 competes against the likes of Realme C11, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy M01. It comes with triple rear cameras, waterdrop-style display notch, and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Poco C3 also includes up to 32GB of onboard storage option.

Poco C3 crossed the one-million sales mark in a little over three months since its launch in the Indian market. The smartphone has also received a discounted price that is applicable until January 24.

Poco C3 price discount

Under the limited-period discount, Poco C3 is available at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 64GB storage model comes at Rs. 7,999. Both prices show a Rs. 500 cut from its regular pricing and are applicable through Flipkart. Customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank cards.

Poco C3 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB + 64GB storage variant debuted at Rs. 8,999. The latter received an official price cut in January that brought it down to Rs. 8,499.

Poco C3 specifications

Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

In terms of storage, Poco C3 has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.