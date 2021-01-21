Technology News
loading

Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount

Poco C3 price in India has been discounted to as low as Rs. 6,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 January 2021 19:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco C3 has crossed the landmark of one million sales in a little over three months

Highlights
  • Poco C3 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 7,499
  • The phone has got a Rs. 500 discount in India
  • Poco C3 comes in two distinct variants in the country

Poco C3 sales in India have surpassed the milestone of one million units, Poco India announced on Thursday. The budget smartphone was launched in the country in October as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that debuted in Malaysia in June. Poco C3 competes against the likes of Realme C11, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy M01. It comes with triple rear cameras, waterdrop-style display notch, and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Poco C3 also includes up to 32GB of onboard storage option.

Poco C3 crossed the one-million sales mark in a little over three months since its launch in the Indian market. The smartphone has also received a discounted price that is applicable until January 24.

Poco C3 price discount

Under the limited-period discount, Poco C3 is available at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 64GB storage model comes at Rs. 7,999. Both prices show a Rs. 500 cut from its regular pricing and are applicable through Flipkart. Customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank cards.

Poco C3 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB + 64GB storage variant debuted at Rs. 8,999. The latter received an official price cut in January that brought it down to Rs. 8,499.

Poco C3 specifications

Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

In terms of storage, Poco C3 has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco C3

Poco C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Average cameras
  • A bit bulky
  • 4GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed Poco C3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C3 Price in India, Poco C3 Specifications, Poco C3, Poco
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification

Related Stories

Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  7. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  2. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  6. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  7. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  8. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  9. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  10. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com