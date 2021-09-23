Technology News
loading

Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated

Poco India’s teaser suggests the launch by saying, “C U Soon.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 September 2021 16:04 IST
Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco on Thursday released a teaser image to announce the launch date of its new smartphone

Highlights
  • Poco C series in India is teased to be expanded on September 30
  • The launch teaser doesn’t provide any specific details
  • Poco C4 is speculated to be the model that is coming next week

Poco C series in India is expected to add a new model on September 30 as the brand released a teaser image on social media on Thursday. Although details about the new model are yet to be revealed, it is speculated as the Poco C4 — the successor to the Poco C3 that was launched in the country last year. The earlier model came as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C and came with features including triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch.

The official Poco India account on Twitter posted the teaser to hint at the forthcoming launch of a new Poco C-series phone. The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on September 30, according to the teaser.

Shortly after the teaser was posted by the Xiaomi spin-off brand, some of its followers commented to speculate the launch of the Poco C4. This could be the successor to the Poco C3 that was launched in October last year as the most affordable Poco phone. The official teaser image doesn't give any specific details and just says, “C U Soon,” suggesting the launch of a new model in the Poco C series.

The Poco C3 crossed the sales record of a million units in India in January that grew further to over two million in August. The phone also received a price cut earlier this year and is currently available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 7,349 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 8,349.

Poco C3 specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor is available at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and carries a Micro-USB port. The Poco C3 also supports storage expansion (up to 512GB) through a dedicated microSD card slot.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C4, Poco C3, Poco C, Poco India, Poco, India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Testing Offline Video Downloads on Desktop Browser for Premium Accounts: How to Enable

Related Stories

    Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
    2. Fantastic Beasts 3 Title Revealed, Release Date Moved Up Three Months
    3. Cryptocurrency Incomes to Be Taxed? Finance Ministry to Reportedly Examine
    4. Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2
    5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
    6. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
    7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
    8. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
    9. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
    10. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
    #Latest Stories
    1. Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated
    2. YouTube Testing Offline Video Downloads on Desktop Browser for Premium Accounts: How to Enable
    3. Cryptocurrency: Price Drop Makes Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Add Over 700 Coins in 2 Days
    4. Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency
    5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
    6. Apple's 'Pro-Competition' Claim Mocked by Australia's Commonwealth Bank Over Control of Payments
    7. Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October
    8. NASA Robots Compete in DARPA's Subterranean Challenge Finals for Chance to Win $2 Million
    9. Google Files Writ With Delhi High Court Against CCI After 'Leak' of Confidential Report
    10. Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Launched in India; Redmi 9A Sport Tipped
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com