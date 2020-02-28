Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones to Receive Dark Mode Scheduling, Cards & Passes, and More in March: Report

Google Pixel Phones to Receive Dark Mode Scheduling, Cards & Passes, and More in March: Report

The first feature drop for Pixel phones happened in December last year and brought improved facial recognition.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 February 2020 19:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel Phones to Receive Dark Mode Scheduling, Cards & Passes, and More in March: Report

Dark mode scheduling might be a part of next feature update

Highlights
  • 9to5google found upcoming features in Pixel Tips app
  • The app is not available on the Play Store any more
  • Cards & Passes, car crash detection are the other features discovered

Google is continuing the trend of feature drops where it regularly releases new features in a single update for the Pixel phones. The March feature drop will reportedly bring dark mode scheduling, Cards & Passes, play/pause Motion Sense gesture, and car crash detection. These details were revealed when the Pixel Tips app was decompiled and the month when the drop will happen was found, along with these features. Interestingly, the updated Pixel Tips app which reportedly arrived on some phones is not available on the Play Store any more.

It was noted by 9to5google that a file named ‘tips_sw_201912a.json' found inside the Pixel Tips app contained the features that showed up in the December feature drop. This time, the file named ‘tips_sw_202003a.json' was listed inside the updated Pixel Tips app with four new features.

Coming to the features, dark mode scheduling, which was available on the Android 11 Developer Preview, is present in the upcoming feature drop. It will allow users to schedule exactly when they want dark mode to be turned on. 9to5google also states that Pixel phones with Android 10 will get this feature.

The Cards & Passes feature was found in a string related to ‘tips_powerkey_features'. Cards & Passes is a feature that will make cards in the Google Pay wallet accessible through the power key menu.

Play/pause Motion Sense gesture, as the name suggests, allows users to play and pause content by using an “air tap” gesture. It was found under ‘tips_oslo_music' in the Pixel Tips app.

The final feature spotted in the app was ‘tips_carcrash' which points towards the Personal Safety app coming to older Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app in the Pixel 4 has a feature that can detect car crashes. This comes as good news for people who own older Pixel phones. This was tipped last week when the Personal Safety app in Android 11 Developer Preview could be sideloaded effectively on older Pixel devices. The previous feature drop for Pixel 4 devices, which was also the first drop, was released in December last year. It brought improved facial recognition to both Pixel 4 devices.

The specific Pixel Tips app can be downloaded from APK Mirror, as it is no longer listed on Google Play, as we mentioned.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel, Pixel Tips, Cards and Passes, Dark Mode, Google, Google Pixel
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Redmi 8A Dual Goes on Open Sale in India, Again
Timex Ironman R300 GPS Smartwatch With Up to 25 Days Battery Life Launched: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones to Receive Dark Mode Scheduling, Cards & Passes, and More in March: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  4. Realme Band to Go on Sale Just After Its Launch on March 5
  5. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  8. Netflix Tests HD Video Quality Upgrade for Mobile, Basic Plan in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Render Leaked, Specification Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Listings
  2. Google Pixel Phones to Receive Dark Mode Scheduling, Cards & Passes, and More in March: Report
  3. Nokia Feature Phone Pops Up on TENAA Listing, Bears Resemblance to XpressMusic Series
  4. Timex Ironman R300 GPS Smartwatch With Up to 25 Days Battery Life Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi 8A Dual Goes on Open Sale in India, Again
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sells Out During Second Pre-Order Sale in India
  7. NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Finds 17 New Exoplanets, Including an Earth-Sized World
  8. 'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing
  9. HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P23 SoC Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme X50 Pro Packs Support for ISRO's NavIC Navigation System, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.