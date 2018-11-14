NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel, Pixel XL November Security Patch in Final Testing, Google Confirms

, 14 November 2018
Google Pixel, Pixel XL haven't received the November security patch yet

  • Google rolled out November security patch last week
  • Pixel, Pixel XL devices didn't receive the update
  • Google confirms that the update is in final testing phase

Google rolled out the November security patch for all Pixel users last week, but strangely it didn't publish OTA or factory images for the 2016 Pixel devices. Even when the OTA rollout eventually began, the Pixel and Pixel XL were left hanging, with no November security patch coming their way. Upon enquiry, Google has now confirmed that the update for 2016 Pixel series is in its 'final testing' phase. This means that the company hasn't forgotten about it, and looks to roll it out soon.

When Android Police enquired as to why the original Pixel series hasn't received the November Android security update yet, Google responded, "The update currently rolling out to Pixel devices is in final testing for the 2016 Pixel. We will begin once we are confident the update is ready." Note that Google says that the update is under 'final testing', which means that the November security update should arrive soon for the Pixel 2016 series, and OTA and factory images should also be published soon.

Unfortunately, Google hasn't given out a specific timeline for the rollout, and half the month has already passed. We hope that the update arrives before too much of this month passes by. The latest November Android security update brings the Google Assistant shortcut to the Pixel Launcher on the Pixel 2 series, fixes picture-in-picture performance, notification stability, and a specific set of Pixel-related software fixes as well. It also includes few critical and high vulnerability fixes, and also fixes the wireless charging issue plaguing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users.

