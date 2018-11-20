Like clockwork, Google released the November Android security update for its Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month. However, this time, the company didn't roll out the patch for original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL users. Last week, the tech giant confirmed that the November security update was in its final testing phase for the Pixel and Pixel XL, and it will roll it out only when its sure that all the problems are ironed out. Looks like all the obstacles have been cleared, and Google has finally rolled out the security update to the original Pixel series, and has published factory and OTA images for download as well.

The new November security update brings in a handful of fixes surrounding notifications, picture-in-picture mode, and Pixel-specific fixes as well. The update size, as per a screenshot shared by a Google + user Henry Roggy, is at 47.1MB. We recommend you download the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and sufficient battery life.

How to download November Android security update

You can check the availability of the security update on your eligible Nexus or Pixel device by going to Settings > System updates. Alternatively, you can install the factory images to flash your devices with the latest update. This deletes all data on the smartphone. Therefore, you need to back up your data first.

Furthermore, you can download the OTA Zip files that help you install the update on your device via the unlocked bootloader. The OTA Zip files can be sideloaded on top of the existing software. Moreover, the devices need to run the latest Android Oreo version to receive the latest security update. It is recommended that you back up your data before beginning the installation process.