NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled: Pixel Launch Event Live Updates

, 09 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled: Pixel Launch Event Live Updates

Pixel 3 price and specifications will be revealed at the Made by Google launch event

Highlights

  • Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in focus at the Made by Google launch event
  • Google is expected to unveil other hardware as well
  • Pixel 3 launch has kicked off with a bunch of updates on Google products

Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate tablet, and Google Home Hub have been unveiled by Google at the #MadeByGoogle launch event in New York. While we still await details of price and specifications of the Pixel 3 duo and the tablet, we do have some details on the Google Home Hub. Google Home Hub is a smart speaker with a built-in display, but it has no camera for privacy reasons, Google said. It comes with an ambient light sensor and a display that adjusts according to the conditions. You can watch YouTube videos or listen to music.

The event kicked off with a bunch of updates on various Google products followed by the new hardware announcement. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been the worst-kept tech secret in recent times with multiple leaks having tipped specifications, design, and colours of the smartphones. However, Google is yet to confirm the specifications of the smartphones and other hardware. We are in New York to bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and, of course, refresh this post right here as the Pixel 3 duo are introduced to the world.

Pixel launch event live stream

 

Google Pixel 3 price and specifications (unconfirmed)

A carrier listing spotted earlier this week put the cost of the 64GB Pixel 3 XL at CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300), while the 128GB model showed a CAD 1,259 (roughly Rs. 71,700) price tag. The Pixel 3 64GB variant was listed at CAD 999 (roughly Rs. 56,900) and CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 128GB model.

Another leak put the UK price of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 72,500) and GBP 869 (roughly Rs. 84,100) respectively.

As per the rumours, the Google Pixel 3 specifications with include a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, while the Pixel 3 XL will come with a 6.3-inch (1440x2880 pixels) QHD+ display. Both are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie and have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to have a dual selfie camera setup that will include two 8-megapixel sensors. On the back, the Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to come with a 12.2-megapixel sensor. There could be features such as a dedicated Portrait mode and some selfie-focused improvements.

Further, the handsets are rumoured to come preloaded with a 'Top Shot' feature that is found to "capture the perfect shot every time". A commercial also recently revealed a "groupie selfies" feature. Plus, the Pixel 3 family is expected to have an Active Edge feature that was sported on the Pixel 2 models last year.

Google Pixel Slate and other devices

While Google Pixel 3 duo will surely grab the headlines, Google is also expected to unveil other devices at the event, including the Google Pixel Slate tablet with a detachable keyboard. Another device called Google Home Hub looks also set to be launched at the event, after Google inadvertently listed the device on its own website.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3 XL specifications, Pixel 3 specifications, Google
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Announced
Oppo F9 Price in India Slashed; Oppo A83 (2018) 2GB RAM Variant Launched
Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled: Pixel Launch Event Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled
  4. Google Goes Global With 10 Events for New Pixel Phones
  5. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Set to Debut on Oct 11
  6. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  7. Alcatel A3 10 Tablet Gets a 3GB RAM Variant With 4G Support in India
  8. Honor 8C Specifications Listed on VMall Ahead of October 11 Launch
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.