Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate tablet, and Google Home Hub have been unveiled by Google at the #MadeByGoogle launch event in New York. While we still await details of price and specifications of the Pixel 3 duo and the tablet, we do have some details on the Google Home Hub. Google Home Hub is a smart speaker with a built-in display, but it has no camera for privacy reasons, Google said. It comes with an ambient light sensor and a display that adjusts according to the conditions. You can watch YouTube videos or listen to music.

The event kicked off with a bunch of updates on various Google products followed by the new hardware announcement. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been the worst-kept tech secret in recent times with multiple leaks having tipped specifications, design, and colours of the smartphones. However, Google is yet to confirm the specifications of the smartphones and other hardware. We are in New York to bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and, of course, refresh this post right here as the Pixel 3 duo are introduced to the world.

Pixel launch event live stream

Google Pixel 3 price and specifications (unconfirmed)

A carrier listing spotted earlier this week put the cost of the 64GB Pixel 3 XL at CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300), while the 128GB model showed a CAD 1,259 (roughly Rs. 71,700) price tag. The Pixel 3 64GB variant was listed at CAD 999 (roughly Rs. 56,900) and CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 128GB model.

Another leak put the UK price of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 72,500) and GBP 869 (roughly Rs. 84,100) respectively.

As per the rumours, the Google Pixel 3 specifications with include a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, while the Pixel 3 XL will come with a 6.3-inch (1440x2880 pixels) QHD+ display. Both are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie and have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to have a dual selfie camera setup that will include two 8-megapixel sensors. On the back, the Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to come with a 12.2-megapixel sensor. There could be features such as a dedicated Portrait mode and some selfie-focused improvements.

Further, the handsets are rumoured to come preloaded with a 'Top Shot' feature that is found to "capture the perfect shot every time". A commercial also recently revealed a "groupie selfies" feature. Plus, the Pixel 3 family is expected to have an Active Edge feature that was sported on the Pixel 2 models last year.

Google Pixel Slate and other devices

While Google Pixel 3 duo will surely grab the headlines, Google is also expected to unveil other devices at the event, including the Google Pixel Slate tablet with a detachable keyboard. Another device called Google Home Hub looks also set to be launched at the event, after Google inadvertently listed the device on its own website.