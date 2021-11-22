Google Pixel 6a is reportedly in the works. Ahead of the official announcement from the tech giant, renders of the smartphone have leaked online, offering a glimpse into the design and some specifications of the Google handset. The leaked renders show a design identical to the standard Google Pixel 6 with a hole-punch design and a 6.2-inch display. The phone is tipped to feature dual rear cameras as well. Google Pixel 6a is said to succeed Google Pixel 5a 5G and is likely to debut as a mid-range device in India.

Google Pixel 6a renders were shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The leaked renders show the handset in a dual-tone colour finish with a glass back and a centrally placed hole-punch display. The renders of Google Pixel 6a shows antenna cutouts on all sides. The volume rocker and power button have been placed on the right spine of the phone, while the SIM tray is seen on the left spine. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom as well.

Dual rear cameras and a LED flash is seen inside a camera module identical to that of the vanilla Pixel 6. It is seen with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Pixel 6a is shown without a 3.5mm headphone jack. If the leaked images are to be believed, Google Pixel 6a will be the first Pixel 'a' phone to come without a headphone jack.

Besides, the upcoming Google phone is tipped to measure around 152.2x71.8x8.7mm (10.4mm including rear camera bump).

The specifications of the Google Pixel 6a are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Pixel 5a 5G which was launched in August this year. The Pixel 6a is expected to get a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC seen on the predecessor. It is expected to run on Android 12 as well.

