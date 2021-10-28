Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Speed Test Video Shows a Very Close Call

iPhone 13 Pro Max proves to be faster than Pixel 6 Pro but not by a considerable margin.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 October 2021 14:28 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ @PhoneBuff

Google Pixel 6 Pro features the company's proprietary Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by an A15 chip
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro will go on sale in the US starting today
  • Video-editing apps and games open faster on iPhone 13 Pro Max

Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been pitted against each other in a new test video that measures how powerful the new premium devices are. The test shows that day-to-day apps open faster in the latest Google phone while Apple wins when it comes to video-editing apps and games. Overall, the video suggests the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Pixel 6 Pro in terms of performance is a close call. But seems like iPhone 13 Pro Max walks away with the title of the faster device. Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6 Pro with the company's proprietary Tensor SoC and is also going on sale in the US starting October 28.

Technology channel PhoneBuff has released a four-minute video on YouTube that covers the Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max speed test in multiple rounds. The test shows opening around 12 apps and 4 games with robotic arms. The video highlights that the Google Pixel 6 Pro beats the iPhone 13 Pro Max on apps such as Facebook, Starbucks app, Microsoft Word, and the Camera app. While the Pixel 6 Pro with the power of Google's custom-designed Tensor SoC takes the lead in the beginning, the iPhone makes a comeback by outperforming Pixel 6 Pro in opening video-editing apps and games. Ultimately the new iPhone takes the lead in the first lap and the Pixel 6 Pro finishes the lap four seconds slower.

In the RAM management test, the two devices come neck-and-neck but the iPhone eventually wins with a lead of 6 seconds. Still, the test confirms that the new Tensor SoC can be considered a competitor of Apple's powerful A15 Bionic.

To recall, iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in September this year with a large 6.7-inch, 1,284x2,778 pixels resolution Super Retina XDR OLED display with the company's ProMotion technology. It has 12-megapixel telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide cameras at the back. The phone supports Face ID and comes with 5G support.

The Pixel 6 Pro was launched in October this year in limited markets. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) LTPO OLED display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The Tensor SoC on the handset is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Pixel 6 Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage options and packs a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Google, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Says Strong Electronics Sales Offset Fall in Gaming Profit in Q2, Claims 13.4 Million PS5 Units Sold

