Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Not Charging With Certain USB Type-C Cables, Chargers, Users Complain

In some cases the Pixel 6 series charges, but at an extremely slow pace, a few users said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 December 2021 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 series supports PD cables and chargers, but you need the official solution for rapid charging

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have complained about charging issues
  • Google doesn’t include a charger in the box of its new Pixel phones
  • Pixel 6 series may be intentionally refusing to charge with some chargers

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not charging when using a regular USB Type-C cable and charger, some users have complained on the Web. This is an issue since the phone does not come with a charger in the box. Users reported that while they are able to charge other phones, the latest Pixel phones are refusing to charge with their USB Type-C chargers and cables. The issue seems to be largely noticed when using a generic charging cable. In some cases, the Pixel 6 series phones were found to be charging, but at an extremely slow pace.

As initially reported by 9to5Google, some Pixel 6 users have posted on Google Pixel Phone Help forums that their phones are not charging when using a generic cable or charger.

“Just got the device and plugged it into my generic cable/ charger that I was using until today to charge any other USB-Type C device I've used so far. Nothing happens. No charge, no warning, no nothing. It's like it's not connected,” one of the affected users reported on the forums.

Similar to the user reports on the official product forums, some Pixel 6 Pro users have posted about the issue on Reddit as well. A few users have noticed that while their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro start charging with their existing cables and chargers, they take longer to completely charge their battery.

It is important to note that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro do not include a charging brick, though users can purchase Google's charger separately. The phones, however, have a USB-C cable inside the box that users can connect to a compatible charger for fuelling up their battery.

Google has not yet responded to any user complaints regarding charging issues with existing cables and chargers. However, it does mention in one of its support pages that “other Android cables and power adapters might not work with Pixel phones.” This seems to be a preventive measure to avoid any damages to the built-in batteries of the Pixel devices.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both have USB Power Delivery (PD) support. This means that you can charge them using a PD-supported charger. But nonetheless, you need to pay more than what you could with a generic cable or charger if you want to get a new PD solution.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have 23W peak wired charging speeds, but for that you need the 30W Google charger. Some tests also recently revealed that despite the new hardware and Google's proprietary software tweaks, the top-end Pixel 6 Pro charges significantly slower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Launch in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Connectivity

