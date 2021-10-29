Technology News
  Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Facing Screen Flickering & Green Tint Problems, Some Early Users Complain

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Facing Screen Flickering & Green Tint Problems, Some Early Users Complain

Affected Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have provided videos to detail the problems they are facing.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 October 2021 12:48 IST
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Facing Screen Flickering & Green Tint Problems, Some Early Users Complain

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 series were launched last week

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro issues have been reported on Reddit
  • Google is yet to confirm the fixes for the problem reported online
  • Pixel 6 Pro users seem to be solely affected by the flickering issue

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are affected by issues including screen flickering and unexpected green tint effect, some affected users are reporting online. The problems are notably observed and brought into notice just a day after the Pixel 6 series went on sale in the US. Both new Google Pixel phones come with the company's proprietary Tensor SoC and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also have artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera enhancements.

Multiple users have reported on Reddit about the flickering issue that emerges when the power button is pressed on the Pixel 6 Pro. The issue was also noticed by Android Police and existed on one of its review units. It is, however, unclear whether the problem is also available on the regular Pixel 6 model as most user complaints are about the Pixel 6 Pro.

One of the affected users has created a brief video to replicate the problem. Some users believe that the flickering could be due to static charge that the phone would release upon pressing the power button.

In addition to the flickering problem, some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users experienced the green tint effect that suddenly appears on the display.

Another user on Twitter has reported that he noticed a two hole-punch design on the Pixel 6 Pro due to some bug. The user posted a video on the social media platform that shows the secondary hole-punch cutout, which could be due to some dead pixels on the display.

Through all the reported complaints, it is unclear whether the issues are due to buggy software or because of some hardware problems.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched last week. Both new phones come with the custom-designed Tensor SoC. The phones also come in a new design that is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

Following the official launch, Google confirmed to Gadgets 360 that both new Pixel phones are not planned to launch in India.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Facing Screen Flickering & Green Tint Problems, Some Early Users Complain
