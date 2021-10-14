Technology News
Google currently promises to provide at least three years of updates to Pixel phone users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2021 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 series will be different not in terms of hardware but software updates cycle

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 phones will be based on a proprietary silicon
  • Samsung and Xiaomi earlier promised extended software support
  • Pixel 6 series launch is set for October 19

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are tipped to get four major OS updates and five years of security patches. Google normally provides three years of OS updates and security patches for its Pixel devices, while most other Android manufacturers give their phones two platform updates and security patches for three years. The trend seems to be changing this time with the arrival of the Google Pixel 6 series. Google may be able to leverage its Tensor custom SoC to provide software updates for a longer time.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Snoopy on Twitter has suggested that the Pixel 6 series will get four OS updates and five years of security patches. Longer software support was earlier indicated in the marketing material leaked by tipster Evan Blass.

“Pixel comes with at least 5 years of updates, so it gets more secure over time,” read the text from the leaked material.

Google currently promises to provide at least three years of updates to Pixel phone users. It, however, doesn't guarantee updates or continued support after the last major update is rolled out.

By supposedly expanding the software updates cycle for its Pixel 6 series, Google would take on Samsung, which just earlier this year promised to offer security updates on select Galaxy devices for at least four years. Xiaomi also in September announced that its flagship Xiaomi 11T series will get four years of security updates.

Google is using its proprietary Tensor SoC on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro instead of a third-party processor. This could be the reason why it would now be able to offer a longer software update cycle.

Custom silicon is already helping Apple provide regular software updates on its iPhone models for three to four years on an average. The Cupertino-based company even seeds security patches to some of its dated models including the iPhone 5s that was launched back in 2013.

Exact details on how many software updates we would see on the Pixel 6 series are likely to be announced at the launch that is scheduled for October 19.

