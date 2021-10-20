Technology News
loading

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms

Pixel 6 series is, however, coming to markets including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2021 13:48 IST
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 price starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 44,900)

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were unveiled on Tuesday
  • Both new Google Pixel phones come with a Tensor SoC
  • Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are up for pre-orders in US, UK, and Canada

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro India launch is not in plans, Google has confirmed to Gadgets 360. Both new the Google Pixel phones were unveiled at a virtual event on Tuesday with the company's proprietary Tensor SoC, and feature a new design with a horizontal camera bar at the back. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also come with Android 12 out-of-the-box. In the series, the Pixel 6 Pro offers a superior experience with a 120Hz LTPO OLED display and triple rear cameras. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, comes with a 90Hz OLED display and has a dual rear camera setup.

A Google spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were not coming to India because of many factors.

“Due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

This is notably not the first time when Google has decided to not bring its new Pixel phones to India. In fact, the company has not launched any of its recent flagships in the country. These include the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. It, however, did bring the regular Pixel 4a to the Indian market last year.

Market experts believe that Google does not consider India as a priority market when it comes to flagship Pixel phones due to a list of valid reasons.

“The India market is structured very differently than any other market of its size, with over 90 percent of the (smartphone) market being below Rs. 20,000 ($300),” said Navkendar Singh, Research Director at market intelligence firm IDC India. “The Pixel lineup has been priced much above this with minimal marketing intervention in a market where China-based brands are known for high-decibel marketing and distribution campaigns.”

Singh added that since most Indian consumers prefer specifications while buying phones, and that the Pixel lineup that has been ‘under-specced' until the Pixel 6 series in that sense did not attract them.

“Which is again not being brought in India by Google due to its premium pricing and acknowledgement that it is tough to sell a premium phone in India and also compete with Apple and Samsung in the premium end of the market,” he said.

Unlike India, the Pixel 6 series is coming to markets such as Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. It is also on pre-orders in key markets including Canada as well as the UK and US. The new phones are also going on sale in the US starting October 28.

Pixel 6 price begins at $599 (roughly Rs. 44,900), while the Pixel 6 Pro comes at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs. 67,400).

What makes the Pixel 6 series so different from other Android phones is Google's custom-designed Tensor SoC that is aimed to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. The phones also come with a list of camera-focussed features including Magic Eraser that make it easy to remove unwanted people and objects from photos after they're captured.

Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate the Snapchat camera within the lockscreen of the Pixel 6 series. The new experience will be available later this year.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel, Google India, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display

Related Stories

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  4. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  5. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  8. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  9. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  10. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  4. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Facebook Cannot Be Trusted to Manage Cryptocurrency, US Lawmakers Say
  6. Login to God: Vatican Relaunches 'Click to Pray' App to Help the Faithful to Connect 'Prayer With the World'
  7. Can E-Cigarettes Help People Quit Smoking? This Research Says No
  8. iQoo Z5x With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers
  10. Xiaomi CEO Says Firm to Mass Produce Its Own Cars in First Half of 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com