Pixel 6 can attain a peak power of 21W from a wired charger, Google has confirmed. Pixel 6 Pro, on the other, is said to attain 23W peak power from a wired charger. This is significantly lower than the 30W wired fast charging that was advertised at launch. Google has now detailed how charging works on the new Pixel phones. It claims that the actual power delivered through a full charge cycle varies over the course of a single charge. This variable charging rate has been introduced to increase the lifespan of the battery.

Google took to its Pixel support forum to detail how charging works on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Community Manager Camille V. says, “We've optimised Pixel's lithium-ion battery for high charge rates when the battery level is low. Pixel 6 can get up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes (with Google's 30W USB-C Power Charger), and quickly reaches up to 80 percent in about an hour, depending on device usage and temperature.”

Further, the post adds that the peak power which Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro draw from the wired charger is 21W and 23W, respectively. “As the battery gets closer to full, charging power is gradually reduced in order to improve battery longevity,” she adds.

The latest development comes on the heels of reports claiming that Google Pixel 6 Pro's charging is much slower than expected. In a recent test, the Pixel 6 Pro took about 111 minutes to fully charge its 5,000mAh battery whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fully juices up in 62 minutes — 49 minutes faster.

Google warns that the Pixel phones may also pause charging above 80 percent under certain conditions. The tech giant also recommends enabling Adaptive Charging to optimise charge rate for gradual overnight charging.

In addition, Google also advises users to use the company's 30W USB-C Power Adapter and the newly launched Pixel Stand for drawing the maximum power needed to charge the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rapidly.