Pixel 6 users have been complaining about having a slower fingerprint unlocking experience. But instead of fixing the problem or promising a software update, Google has now answered them and essentially said that taking longer time to verify fingerprints is intentional. The company portrays it as a feature where the Pixel 6 “utilises enhanced security algorithms” to take some time for unlocking the screen. However, some users have separately noticed that fingerprint unlocking on the new Pixel phone is not that secure as well, and it can be processed successfully using someone else's fingerprints.

While responding to a user complaining on Twitter about the unreliable unlocking on the Pixel 6 that is claimed to take longer than expected time in processing fingerprints, Google said through its official Made By Google account that the phone's “enhanced security algorithms” can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the fingerprint sensor in some instances.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

There are several user complaints on the Web, including some on Google's Pixel Community forums, where users have mentioned about the slow and unresponsive fingerprint unlocking experiences.

A few users have suggested that the performance hiccups could be due to the optical in-display fingerprint sensor that is not as advanced as an ultrasonic sensor that is available on some newer premium phones from companies including Samsung. However, some users have noted that the performance on the Pixel 6 is lagging behind even when comparing with other phones carrying optical fingerprint sensors, including 2019's OnePlus 7 Pro.

Google has, however, not yet provided any details on whether it could consider those complaints to bring any relevant changes.

Meanwhile, a user has reported to the Google Pixel community on Reddit to bring into notice an interesting experience where his wife is able to unlock his Pixel 6 using her unregistered index finger.

“I've tried wiping the screen protector clean, but her one finger works to open the phone every time,” the affected user noted.

Another user has commented on the original post to claim that they are facing the same problem with their Pixel 6 that even doesn't have a screen protector.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

It is important to point out that the Pixel 6 — alongside the Pixel 6 Pro — is the company's first phone to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor as Google earlier relied on the traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It did move to facial recognition with the Pixel 4, but that update was also not smooth and resulted in some issues for users.

That said, the list of issues with the Pixel 6 is not limited to its fingerprint sensor. The phone was found to have a green tint effect shortly after its launch last month. It also reportedly makes ghost calls to random contacts for some users due to a Google Assistant bug that is due to receive a fix.

In addition to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro also suffers from a screen flickering issue that is promised to be fixed through a software update in December.