Pixel 6 Series' Slow Fingerprint Unlocking Due to ‘Enhanced Security Algorithms’, But They Apparently Fail in Some Cases

Pixel 6 is noticed to have a slower fingerprint unlocking performance even when comparing with previous phones including the OnePlus 7 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2021 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 is facing user complaints due to slower fingerprint recognition

Highlights
  • Google has responded to complaints about Pixel 6’s fingerprint unlocking
  • Pixel 6 users have found an unreliable fingerprint unlocking experience
  • Google has not yet commented on the reported issue

Pixel 6 users have been complaining about having a slower fingerprint unlocking experience. But instead of fixing the problem or promising a software update, Google has now answered them and essentially said that taking longer time to verify fingerprints is intentional. The company portrays it as a feature where the Pixel 6 “utilises enhanced security algorithms” to take some time for unlocking the screen. However, some users have separately noticed that fingerprint unlocking on the new Pixel phone is not that secure as well, and it can be processed successfully using someone else's fingerprints.

While responding to a user complaining on Twitter about the unreliable unlocking on the Pixel 6 that is claimed to take longer than expected time in processing fingerprints, Google said through its official Made By Google account that the phone's “enhanced security algorithms” can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the fingerprint sensor in some instances.

 

There are several user complaints on the Web, including some on Google's Pixel Community forums, where users have mentioned about the slow and unresponsive fingerprint unlocking experiences.

A few users have suggested that the performance hiccups could be due to the optical in-display fingerprint sensor that is not as advanced as an ultrasonic sensor that is available on some newer premium phones from companies including Samsung. However, some users have noted that the performance on the Pixel 6 is lagging behind even when comparing with other phones carrying optical fingerprint sensors, including 2019's OnePlus 7 Pro.

Google has, however, not yet provided any details on whether it could consider those complaints to bring any relevant changes.

Meanwhile, a user has reported to the Google Pixel community on Reddit to bring into notice an interesting experience where his wife is able to unlock his Pixel 6 using her unregistered index finger.

“I've tried wiping the screen protector clean, but her one finger works to open the phone every time,” the affected user noted.

Another user has commented on the original post to claim that they are facing the same problem with their Pixel 6 that even doesn't have a screen protector.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

It is important to point out that the Pixel 6 — alongside the Pixel 6 Pro — is the company's first phone to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor as Google earlier relied on the traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It did move to facial recognition with the Pixel 4, but that update was also not smooth and resulted in some issues for users.

That said, the list of issues with the Pixel 6 is not limited to its fingerprint sensor. The phone was found to have a green tint effect shortly after its launch last month. It also reportedly makes ghost calls to random contacts for some users due to a Google Assistant bug that is due to receive a fix.

In addition to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro also suffers from a screen flickering issue that is promised to be fixed through a software update in December.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
