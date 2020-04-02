Technology News
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5 XL Tipped to be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC

The APK teardown of the Google Camera app 'strongly' suggests that Google Pixel 5 will use Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 April 2020 14:21 IST
Google Pixel 4 XL was launched last year with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • APK teardown of Google Camera has revealed 'photo_pixel_2020_config' file
  • The file allegedly refers to Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL codenames
  • These codenames were associated with Snapdragon 765G SoC in the past

Google Pixel 5 series may not be the flagship-level smartphones that we have come from expect from the company, a report has "strongly" suggested. It is speculated that Google is likely to market the rumoured Pixel 5 phones as an "affordable, yet premium device" but not as flagship. The development was pointed out after examining a pre-released APK of the Google Camera app from a prototype Google Pixel 4a. The evidence from the Camera app code and previous rumours have allegedly pointed out that Google Pixel 5 smartphones will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, rather than the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the APK teardown of the Camera app allegedly revealed the "photo_pixel_2020_config" file which, a notable GCam modder, had claimed has tipped the codenames, Bramble and Redfin, for Pixel 5 series.

Previous reports had suggested "Bramble" and "Redfin" are to be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, so combined with what has been seen in the Google Camera app APK, it seems quite possible that both Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL will use the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

As Google is yet to confirm the launch of either Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a series, so all this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, from the APK teardown of the Camera app, it was also suggested that the rumoured Pixel 4a will come with a telephoto lens and will further support video recording in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. 9to5Google claims that Google Pixel 5 series will also include a telephoto lens.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 5 XL, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Zoom Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks, CERT-In Says Issuing Advisory on Safety
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Suggests Snapdragon 865+ SoC

