Technology News
loading

Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

This feature is only available for users in the US for now.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2020 11:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

Google Assistant will listen to your calls while waiting for the other side to respond

Highlights
  • Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G users can enable or disable this feature
  • Google says all audio processing is done on the device itself
  • ‘Hold for Me’ will wait on call for you, while you do other work

Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G are official and the phones include a few software tweaks to enhance the user experience. One such feature introduced on the two phones enables users to use their time more productively while waiting on call for a customer support representative. Called ‘Hold for Me', this feature does the waiting for the user and notifies them when a representative finally comes on the call.

The ‘Hold for Me' feature has been introduced as an early preview on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones. Additionally, this feature is only available in the US for now, Google says in a blog post. Typically, when you call a business' customer support number, you usually have to wait a certain amount of time before a representative is assigned to you. For some businesses, this wait time is pleasingly short; however, for others, it is excruciatingly long. With the help on ‘Hold for Me' feature, users can use this wait time more efficiently.

When you call a customer support number and a business puts you on hold, Google Assistant can wait on the line for you. A dialog box will show up on your call screen, asking you if you want Google Assistant to take over. The voice assistant will then listen in for you, and will alert you once a representative is on call. Google Assistant will notify you with sound, vibration and a prompt on your screen. While waiting for a representative, the call will be muted for allowing the user to focus better.

Google says that it has used a new Duplex technology to enable this ‘Hold for Me' feature. This system not only recognises hold music but also understands the difference between a recorded message and an actual representative on the line. The tech giant partnered with companies like Dell and United to design this feature and make it helpful on both sides of the call. When a representative comes on call, the person is notified by Google Assistant to hold for a moment while the user returns back to the call.

The ‘Hold for Me' is an optional feature and can be enabled/ disabled in Settings. Google notes that the entire audio listened by Google Assistant is processed on the phone without the need for Wi-Fi or data. This ensures privacy and Google says that no audio will be saved or shared in any manner. The feature will be rolled out to more people in the coming months.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Hold for Me
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Removes 130 Accounts Linked to Iran Trying to Disrupt Public Conversation During Trump-Biden Debate
Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series

Related Stories

Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  4. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  8. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  9. PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 Digitally
  10. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  2. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
  3. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core With Android Go Edition, 8-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series
  5. Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
  6. Twitter Removes 130 Accounts Linked to Iran Trying to Disrupt Public Conversation During Trump-Biden Debate
  7. Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors
  9. Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid
  10. Facebook Merges Messenger With Instagram's Direct Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com