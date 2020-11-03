Google's Pixel phones have got a new update with the latest November Android security patch, along with several fixes and improvements. The latest security patch includes patches for several security vulnerabilities that have been detailed on the official Pixel Update Bulletin. Pixel 3 series and beyond have received this update with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL left behind. The update includes several fixes in terms of apps, audio, camera, sensors, touch, and system UI. Some of the fixes apply to all the Pixel phones while others are more phone specific.

As per the official Pixel support page, the notable fixes include a preventive fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music, a fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode, and a fix for the bug that makes the screen light up after locking the phone in certain conditions. There is also a fix for the when the navigation is hidden when watching fullscreen video. These fixes for common for all Pixel phones beyond Pixel 2 – Pixel 3/ XL, Pixel 3a/ XL, Pixel 4/ XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 also get a fix for the issue preventing calls while in Android Auto mode. The auto brightness response in certain outdoor conditions has been improved. Some users reported inconsistent touch sounds in certain conditions and that has been fixed as well.

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a have also received some bug fixes like incorrect audio routing while in Android Auto and media audio stutter in certain apps. The Pixel 4/ XL have got a fix for dark screen during phone calls and lastly, Pixel 4a users have got improvement to touch response with certain screen protectors.

Coming to the latest Android security patch, several security vulnerabilities have been addressed, as detailed in the Android Security Bulletin for November 2020. The official post states that Android partners are notified of all security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices at least a month before publication. The list of vulnerabilities have been broadly categorised into Android runtime, Framework, Media Framework, System, and Google Play system updates.

The ‘Android runtime' vulnerability could “enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions.” The ‘Framework' vulnerability could, in the most severe case, “enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted message to cause a permanent denial of service.” A ‘Media framework' vulnerability could enable “remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.” In case of a severe ‘System' vulnerability, it could “enable a proximal attacker using a specially crafted transmission to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” Google states.

Google will be rolling out the updates in phases depending on carrier and device.

