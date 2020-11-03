Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes

Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have got fixes for issues with Android Auto mode, auto brightness response, and inconsistent touch sounds.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 November 2020 14:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are latest in the Pixel lineup

Highlights
  • Google has released November update for Pixel phones
  • Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been left out
  • Pixel phones have received major security patches as well

Google's Pixel phones have got a new update with the latest November Android security patch, along with several fixes and improvements. The latest security patch includes patches for several security vulnerabilities that have been detailed on the official Pixel Update Bulletin. Pixel 3 series and beyond have received this update with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL left behind. The update includes several fixes in terms of apps, audio, camera, sensors, touch, and system UI. Some of the fixes apply to all the Pixel phones while others are more phone specific.

As per the official Pixel support page, the notable fixes include a preventive fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music, a fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode, and a fix for the bug that makes the screen light up after locking the phone in certain conditions. There is also a fix for the when the navigation is hidden when watching fullscreen video. These fixes for common for all Pixel phones beyond Pixel 2 – Pixel 3/ XL, Pixel 3a/ XL, Pixel 4/ XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 also get a fix for the issue preventing calls while in Android Auto mode. The auto brightness response in certain outdoor conditions has been improved. Some users reported inconsistent touch sounds in certain conditions and that has been fixed as well.

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a have also received some bug fixes like incorrect audio routing while in Android Auto and media audio stutter in certain apps. The Pixel 4/ XL have got a fix for dark screen during phone calls and lastly, Pixel 4a users have got improvement to touch response with certain screen protectors.

Coming to the latest Android security patch, several security vulnerabilities have been addressed, as detailed in the Android Security Bulletin for November 2020. The official post states that Android partners are notified of all security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices at least a month before publication. The list of vulnerabilities have been broadly categorised into Android runtime, Framework, Media Framework, System, and Google Play system updates.

The ‘Android runtime' vulnerability could “enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions.” The ‘Framework' vulnerability could, in the most severe case, “enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted message to cause a permanent denial of service.” A ‘Media framework' vulnerability could enable “remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.” In case of a severe ‘System' vulnerability, it could “enable a proximal attacker using a specially crafted transmission to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” Google states.

Google will be rolling out the updates in phases depending on carrier and device.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3430mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 XL
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Rollable Smartphone ‘Project B’ With a Side-Rolling Display Expected to Launch Next Year: Reports

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  3. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  5. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  6. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  7. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages
  2. Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes
  3. LG Rollable Smartphone ‘Project B’ With a Side-Rolling Display Expected to Launch Next Year: Reports
  4. Gboard Is Rolling Out an Enhanced Voice Typing With Google Assistant for Pixel Devices: Report
  5. Micromax In Note 1, Micromax In 1b With MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Alibaba’s Ant Group Faces Regulatory Pressure Ahead of Record IPO
  7. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,990
  8. Vivo Y91i Gets a Rs. 500 Price Drop for the 3GB + 32GB Model
  9. Google Discloses Targeted Exploit Found in Windows That Gave Hackers Administrator Access to System
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE Revealed on Company Site Ahead of Official Confirmation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com