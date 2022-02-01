Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch

Google Pixel 4a has been removed from the company's Google Store less than two years after the smartphone was launched. The Pixel 4a was the last 4G enabled smartphone from the company and was followed by the Pixel 5a last year. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in India and will continue to receive Android version and security updates until August 2023, according to Google.

The popular midrange smartphone has been removed from the Google Store, as spotted by 9to5Google. The smartphone was sold via the company's website in twelve countries. The listing for Google Pixel 4a has also been removed from the Google Store for India — the company previously showed a Find Retailers button on the top right corner. Meanwhile. the smartphone was in stock on both Amazon and Flipkart at the time of publishing.

The Google Store Pixel 4a listing in India, which has been removed by the company

Google Pixel 4a was released in October 2020, two months after the company launched the smartphone in global markets. The smartphone was priced at Rs. 31,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The handset is powered by a 3,120mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and has been updated to Android 12. It will receive Android OS and security updates until August 2023, according to Google's support website.

As previously mentioned, Pixel 4a was the last Google smartphone to feature 4G connectivity — both Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a 5G were launched with 5G-capable chipsets. However, the Pixel 4a was the last Pixel smartphone to be launched in India — Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a 5G were never launched in the country. The company is yet to announce plans to launch its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in India. Google Pixel 6a is tipped to launch alongside the rumoured Pixel Watch at Google I/O in May, but the company is yet to reveal any plans for an upcoming smartphone.

