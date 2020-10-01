Technology News
loading

Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Pixel 4a is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 October 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Google Pixel 4a comes in a single Jet Black colour option

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,700) in the US
  • The phone will be coming to India on October 17
  • Pixel 4a is backed by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging

Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17 and will go on sale via Flipkart, Google has revealed on Twitter. The phone was originally unveiled in early August as a successor to the Pixel 3a that debuted in May last year. At the time of launch, Google had shared that the Pixel 4a will come to Indian in October without sharing an exact date and now, it has confirmed that the October 17 will be the day. Pricing for the phone is still unclear.

Google took to Twitter to share that the much awaited Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart but the tweet did not share pricing for the phone. The Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model in the US. The India pricing is very likely to be higher than that. The phone is offered in single Jet Black colour option.

Google Pixel 4a specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 10. If features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 443ppi pixel density, and HDR support. It comes with an Always-on display as well. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Google Pixel 4a has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Pixel 4a is backed by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It comes bundled with a USB Type-C adapter that works with USB PD 2.0 (Power Delivery). There are also stereo speakers and two microphones, along with noise suppression support. Besides, the phone measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

In terms of features, the Pixel 4a gets some that debuted on the Pixel 4 in October last year. The phone comes with the Recorder app with real-time transcription support in English. It has the new Google Assistant that lets you quickly send text messages and allows faster controlling of apps. Additionally, the Pixel 4a comes with Live Caption support.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a Specifications, Pixel 4a India launch, Google Pixel 4a price
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid

Related Stories

Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  3. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 Digitally
  6. Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  9. Xiaomi May Launch Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Revamped Surface Pro X May Launch Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  2. Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors
  3. Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid
  4. Facebook Merges Messenger With Instagram's Direct Messages
  5. Redmi 9i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker With Improved Acoustics, Slimmer Design Launched
  7. Chromecast With Google TV Featuring 4K HDR Support, Dedicated Remote Launched
  8. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report
  10. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com