Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17 and will go on sale via Flipkart, Google has revealed on Twitter. The phone was originally unveiled in early August as a successor to the Pixel 3a that debuted in May last year. At the time of launch, Google had shared that the Pixel 4a will come to Indian in October without sharing an exact date and now, it has confirmed that the October 17 will be the day. Pricing for the phone is still unclear.

Google took to Twitter to share that the much awaited Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart but the tweet did not share pricing for the phone. The Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model in the US. The India pricing is very likely to be higher than that. The phone is offered in single Jet Black colour option.

Google Pixel 4a specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 10. If features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 443ppi pixel density, and HDR support. It comes with an Always-on display as well. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Google Pixel 4a has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Pixel 4a is backed by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It comes bundled with a USB Type-C adapter that works with USB PD 2.0 (Power Delivery). There are also stereo speakers and two microphones, along with noise suppression support. Besides, the phone measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

In terms of features, the Pixel 4a gets some that debuted on the Pixel 4 in October last year. The phone comes with the Recorder app with real-time transcription support in English. It has the new Google Assistant that lets you quickly send text messages and allows faster controlling of apps. Additionally, the Pixel 4a comes with Live Caption support.

