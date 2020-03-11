Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped

Google Pixel 4a leak floodgates have apparently opened, and we fear it might get the same treatment as the Pixel 4, launched in October last year. After appearing in concept renders, live images, and a detailed hands-on video, the Pixel 4a has now appeared on billboards — though there is some question about whether these are actually mock-ups. The leaked images appear to show official marketing material for the Pixel 4a, giving us yet another glimpse at its design. The alleged Pixel 4a billboard mockups depict the upcoming mid-range phone from Google in black and white colour options, but more importantly, they also spill the beans on its price.

The latest Pixel 4a leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass aka @evleaks, and it shows a familiar design that we've already seen in previous leaks as well. The white variant appears to feature a contrasting orange power button, much like the colour scheme on the standard Pixel 4. The grey variant, on the other hand, shows a squircle camera module with a single camera lens and an LED flash, as well as the white power button. The front, with its minimal bezels and hole-punch camera, looks identical to what we've seen in previous leaks.

More importantly, the images also reveal the Pixel 4a's alleged price - $399 (roughly Rs. 29,500). It is worth noting here that the Pixel 3a also made its debut at the same asking price last year. The Pixel 4a will reportedly pack a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi and a hole-punch.

The upcoming Google phone is said to draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, while a 3,080mAh battery will keep the lights on. Google Pixel 4a was expected to go official at I/O 2020, but the cancellation of Google's annual conference over the coronavirus situation has cast clouds of uncertainty regarding the Pixel 4a's launch date.