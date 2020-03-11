Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped

Pixel 4a will reportedly be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,500) upon its debut, same as its predecessor.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 11 March 2020 16:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

Google Pixel 4a will reportedly come in white and black colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a is said to pack a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display
  • It will reportedly employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • Google Pixel 4a might pack a single hole-punch selfie camera

Google Pixel 4a leak floodgates have apparently opened, and we fear it might get the same treatment as the Pixel 4, launched in October last year. After appearing in concept renders, live images, and a detailed hands-on video, the Pixel 4a has now appeared on billboards — though there is some question about whether these are actually mock-ups. The leaked images appear to show official marketing material for the Pixel 4a, giving us yet another glimpse at its design. The alleged Pixel 4a billboard mockups depict the upcoming mid-range phone from Google in black and white colour options, but more importantly, they also spill the beans on its price.

The latest Pixel 4a leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass aka @evleaks, and it shows a familiar design that we've already seen in previous leaks as well. The white variant appears to feature a contrasting orange power button, much like the colour scheme on the standard Pixel 4. The grey variant, on the other hand, shows a squircle camera module with a single camera lens and an LED flash, as well as the white power button. The front, with its minimal bezels and hole-punch camera, looks identical to what we've seen in previous leaks.

More importantly, the images also reveal the Pixel 4a's alleged price - $399 (roughly Rs. 29,500). It is worth noting here that the Pixel 3a also made its debut at the same asking price last year. The Pixel 4a will reportedly pack a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi and a hole-punch.

The upcoming Google phone is said to draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, while a 3,080mAh battery will keep the lights on. Google Pixel 4a was expected to go official at I/O 2020, but the cancellation of Google's annual conference over the coronavirus situation has cast clouds of uncertainty regarding the Pixel 4a's launch date.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Display 5.81-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3080mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a price, Google Pixel 4a specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999 Onwards
Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  4. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  5. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  6. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  7. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  8. Mobile Ad Blockers, VPN Apps Collected User Data from Android, iPhones
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
  10. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  2. Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped
  3. Secret-Sharing App 'Whisper' Allegedly Exposed Millions of People's Private Data: Report
  4. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999 Onwards
  5. SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Ends Twitter Absence Over Coronavirus Worries
  6. Coronavirus: Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Launch Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on March 16
  8. Upcoming Disney+ Originals: A Complete List of What’s Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  10. E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.