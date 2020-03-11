Google Pixel is one of the most anticipated range of smartphones among the stock Android enthusiasts. Given the interest, the abundance of renders and leaks that usually surface before the launch of a Pixel smartphone are no surprise. The story continues this time as well, as a new alleged hands-on video has surfaced of what is claimed to be Google Pixel 4a, the company's next budget offering. The video, published by a Cuban tech portal called TechnoLike Plus, shows a 5.81-inch hole-punch display device with the camera placed at the top left corner of the screen. The video also suggests almost all the key specifications of the phone.

In the six minutes and 40 seconds long video, the presenter says that the Google Pixel 4a will come with a plastic body. The video also shows that despite the rather large camera module, the Pixel 4a could come with just a single camera, along with an LED flash within the module. The camera is said to be a 12-megapixel shooter, while the front is reported to include an 8-megapixel camera. The back panel of the phone shows a capacitive fingerprint scanner at a familiar position. A USB type-C port on the bottom of the phone is also seen. Additionally, the phone seems to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, placed on top of the plastic frame.

Apart from the body and size, the video suggests a lot more about the speculated Pixel 4a, like the pixel density of the 5.81-inch display. The video shows that the Google Pixel 4a will come with a 443ppi screen and a rather disappointing 60Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 4a is said to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor, which is similar to the earlier reports that had also indicated at the same SoC on the Pixel 3a successor. The video also shows that the Pixel 4a will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB non-expandable storage. The phone is shown to have 3,080mAh battery and there is no Soli chip on this one and it is a strong indicator that the Pixel 4a will make it to Indian shores.

The video does not mention an XL variant of the Pixel 4a. However, that does not indicate anything since the planned launch is still a couple of months away. The unit in the video, however, shows an April 2020 security patch.

The vlogger also says that he had got his hands on the Pixel 4a device from a Cuban store named Techno Fanaticos, but it's unclear how exactly the store got access to the device. The store is selling the pre-production units for $500 but again, that shouldn't be taken as the launch price for the Pixel 4a, since the store might be charging a premium for selling a pre-production unit.

This comes a day after few alleged hands-on images of the Pixel 4a had surfaced online. The leaked live images showed the same design as seen in the video, showing the Pixel 4a with a hole-punch display and significantly slimmer bezels.

It was earlier reported that Google will unveil the Pixel 4a at the Google I/O 2020 in May. But since the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is not yet known as or when the company will launch the Pixel 4a. According to a report, the Pixel 4a might be staring at a potential delay in its launch as well, since Google is shifting its production away from China to other countries. Google plans to manufacture the Pixel 4a in Vietnam, but component shortage and other logistic factors might prove to be a hurdle and eventually delay the Pixel 4a's arrival.