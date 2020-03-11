Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped

Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a hole-punch display, according to reports.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 11 March 2020 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped

Pixel 4a was earlier expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2020

Highlights
  • The Pixel 4a is said to come with a 5.81-inch display
  • It will reportedly carry a 3,080mAh battery
  • The Pixel 4a will not have Google’s Soli radar chip

Google Pixel is one of the most anticipated range of smartphones among the stock Android enthusiasts. Given the interest, the abundance of renders and leaks that usually surface before the launch of a Pixel smartphone are no surprise. The story continues this time as well, as a new alleged hands-on video has surfaced of what is claimed to be Google Pixel 4a, the company's next budget offering. The video, published by a Cuban tech portal called TechnoLike Plus, shows a 5.81-inch hole-punch display device with the camera placed at the top left corner of the screen. The video also suggests almost all the key specifications of the phone.

In the six minutes and 40 seconds long video, the presenter says that the Google Pixel 4a will come with a plastic body. The video also shows that despite the rather large camera module, the Pixel 4a could come with just a single camera, along with an LED flash within the module. The camera is said to be a 12-megapixel shooter, while the front is reported to include an 8-megapixel camera. The back panel of the phone shows a capacitive fingerprint scanner at a familiar position. A USB type-C port on the bottom of the phone is also seen. Additionally, the phone seems to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, placed on top of the plastic frame.

Apart from the body and size, the video suggests a lot more about the speculated Pixel 4a, like the pixel density of the 5.81-inch display. The video shows that the Google Pixel 4a will come with a 443ppi screen and a rather disappointing 60Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 4a is said to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor, which is similar to the earlier reports that had also indicated at the same SoC on the Pixel 3a successor. The video also shows that the Pixel 4a will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB non-expandable storage. The phone is shown to have 3,080mAh battery and there is no Soli chip on this one and it is a strong indicator that the Pixel 4a will make it to Indian shores.

The video does not mention an XL variant of the Pixel 4a. However, that does not indicate anything since the planned launch is still a couple of months away. The unit in the video, however, shows an April 2020 security patch.

The vlogger also says that he had got his hands on the Pixel 4a device from a Cuban store named Techno Fanaticos, but it's unclear how exactly the store got access to the device. The store is selling the pre-production units for $500 but again, that shouldn't be taken as the launch price for the Pixel 4a, since the store might be charging a premium for selling a pre-production unit.

This comes a day after few alleged hands-on images of the Pixel 4a had surfaced online. The leaked live images showed the same design as seen in the video, showing the Pixel 4a with a hole-punch display and significantly slimmer bezels.

It was earlier reported that Google will unveil the Pixel 4a at the Google I/O 2020 in May. But since the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is not yet known as or when the company will launch the Pixel 4a. According to a report, the Pixel 4a might be staring at a potential delay in its launch as well, since Google is shifting its production away from China to other countries. Google plans to manufacture the Pixel 4a in Vietnam, but component shortage and other logistic factors might prove to be a hurdle and eventually delay the Pixel 4a's arrival.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Display 5.81-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3080mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a Leak, Google Pixel 4a Specifications
Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  5. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  6. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  7. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity
  2. Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report
  3. Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
  4. Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
  6. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Will Have a Large 5,000mAh Battery and Macro Camera: Report
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  9. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Now Expected in Late-March: Here's What We Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.