Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a Alleged Camera Samples Pit Against Redmi Note 7’s

Google Pixel 4a has got better camera performance than the Redmi Note 7, as per the leak.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 2 May 2020 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a Alleged Camera Samples Pit Against Redmi Note 7’s

Alleged photos by Pixel 4a looked more vivid and clear

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a’s reported camera samples have been leaked online
  • The photos were compared with those of Redmi Note 7
  • Google Pixel 4a was the clear winner

Google Pixel 4a camera samples have surfaced online being compared with those from Redmi Note 7. The photos were released by Julio Lusson, a YouTuber who had previously shared an alleged review of the Pixel 4a on YouTube in March. Leaks around Google Pixel 4a have been coming out recently, with the last one suggesting a May 22 date for the global availability of the phone. The phone is expected to have a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In a tweet, Lusson posted a pair of photos, with each featuring the same subjects photographed by the Pixel 4a and Redmi Note 7. Looking at the images, it is not difficult to figure out that the images - as claimed by the tipster - from Pixel 4a are way better and the difference is quite obvious.

The Pixel 4a has been tipped to feature a 12.2-megapixel camera while Redmi Note 7, which was launched back in 2019, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

If the images from the tweet are to be believed, Google Pixel 4a easily outperforms the Redmi Note 7 in terms of camera quality, no surprises there. The photos from Pixel 4a have more clarity and better contrast and lower noise levels. While our review had said that the Redmi Note 7 can click decent images in good light, a detailed comment on Pixel 4a's camera will be possible only after it is launched.


Pixel 4a release date, specifications, price (expected)

The Pixel 4a has been tipped to go on on sale on May 22 and its launch is expected to take place around May 12, according to a previous report.

Some of Pixel 4a's specifications also came out recently indicating that the phone could have a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. 64GB and 128 GB onboard storage options may be provided. Google Pixel 4a could have a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. As already mentioned, Pixel 4a could feature a 12.2-megapixel camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pixel 4a is rumoured to start selling at $399.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4a, Google. Pixel 4a Camera Samples
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
OnePlus Z Leak Tips Snapdragon 765 SoC With 5G Support
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4a Alleged Camera Samples Pit Against Redmi Note 7’s
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Aarogya Setu Mandatory for Employees in India, People in Containment Zones
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  6. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  7. Here’s How to Download MIUI 12’s Gorgeous Wallpapers on Your Phone
  8. OnePlus Z Leak Tips Snapdragon 765 SoC With 5G Support
  9. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  10. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Leak Tips Snapdragon 765 SoC With 5G Support
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,199
  3. Virgin Galactic Spaceship Completes First Glide Flight in New Mexico
  4. NASA, SpaceX Target Historic Spaceflight Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
  5. Aarogya Setu App Now Mandatory for Public, Private Sector Employees, as Well as People Living in Containment Zones
  6. Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May
  7. Chinese Startup Rokid Sees Opportunity With COVID-Fighting Smart Glasses
  8. Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Dota 2 International Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Price in India Tipped By Flipkart Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Orders for PS4, Xbox One Now Live in India: Price, Editions, Bonus Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com