Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Many Similarities With Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G would be slightly bigger than Pixel 5.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2020 11:14 IST
Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Many Similarities With Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G would come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to have a lower pixel density than Pixel 5
  • The phone would come in a polycarbonate chassis
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G pricing has already been announced

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications have surfaced online just days ahead of a virtual event taking place on September 30 where the new smartphone is likely to debut. The new Google phone that will be a 5G variant of the earlier launched Pixel 4a, is said to come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that is rumoured for the upcoming Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G is also speculated to have a dual rear camera setup identical to what would be featured on the Pixel 5, with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor. However, unlike the next-generation Google Pixel flagship, the Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to have a polycarbonate build.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications (expected)

WinFuture has reported the key specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G ahead of the September 30 event. The phone is said to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 413ppi of pixel density, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The display is larger than the rumoured 6-inch touchscreen for the Pixel 5. However, it seems to have a lower pixel density than the 432ppi available on the new flagship. It would also not come with a 90Hz refresh rate and is said to support only 60Hz.

The Pixel 4a 5G is said to come with the Snapdragon 765G SoC that is also rumoured for the Pixel 5. In contrast, there would be 6GB of RAM over 8GB RAM reported for the Pixel 5. Both Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are, however, speculated to have 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a 5G is said to have the same camera setup as the Pixel 5. This means that it would come with a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX355 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a 107-degree field of view. The phone is also said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera is also identical to what is said to be available on the Pixel 5.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is reported to have a 3,885mAh battery that would support 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is lower than the 4,080mAh rumoured for the Pixel 5. Also, the Pixel 4a 5G is not likely to support wireless charging and reverse charging — both are expected on the Pixel 5.

Connectivity wise, the Pixel 4a 5G is likely to be identical to the Pixel 5, with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Pixel 4a 5G is, however, also said to have a 3.5mm headphone jack that would not be a part of the costlier model. The phone is also said to have stereo speakers, though it won't come with three microphones that are speculated for the Pixel 5 and is likely to come with just two.

On the dimensions front, the Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to have a slightly thicker, taller, and wider chassis than Pixel 5. It would precisely be 153.9x74.0x8.2mm. The build of the Pixel 4a 5G would also be slightly heavier at 168 grams. Further, the Pixel 4a 5G would not come with an IP68 certification that would be there for the Pixel 5. This means that it is not likely to be a water-resistant phone.

That being said, the Pixel 4a 5G — just like the Pixel 5 — is expected to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Pricing of the Google Pixel 4a 5G was announced at the launch of the Pixel 4a last month and it is $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Moreover, availability details of the new phone would be out at the time of its virtual launch.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Display 6.20-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3885mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi Release Dates Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

