Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are set to be launched on October 15.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: NextRift

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 will be priced at CAD 1,049.95 for the 64GB variant
  • Pixel 4 XL will be available at CAD 1,199.95 for the 64GB variant
  • The Pixel phones are expected to feature Snapdragon 855 chipset

Prolific tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), has shared the Canadian pricing of the upcoming Google Pixel smartphones - Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - on Twitter. According to Blass, Google Pixel 4 will start at CAD 1,049.95 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 64GB variant and the 128GB for CAD 1,199.95 (roughly Rs. 64,000). Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL will be available at CAD 1,199.95 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 64GB variant and the 128GB model will be priced at CAD 1,359.95 (roughly Rs. 72,500).

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL would feature 'Live Caption' that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen. They would also feature a new Motion Sense Mode and work with nine applications that have been whitelisted as Supported Apps.

Going by the past leaks and speculation, both the Google Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto camera.

The smaller Pixel 4 would likely sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to boast a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel and 3,700mAh battery.

Moreover, Google is reportedly going to launch a brand new version of its Pixel Buds earphones "Pixel Buds 2" on October 15 at the Made by Google 2019 event. The earphones are expected to come with support for Google Assistant, similar to the original model, allowing users to play and control music, get directions or make a phone call using voice commands, news portal GSMArena reported.

In addition, the company is also going to unveil Pixel 4 and Google 4 XL at the very same event.

The US-based search giant is also expected to announce the Nest-branded successor to the Google Home Mini, a new Nest Wi-Fi, and the Pixelbook Go.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL
Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
Motorola Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Full-Screen Design Leaked in Live Images
