Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands-On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features

All colour variants of the Pixel 4 XL are shown flaunting a black frame and dual-tone power button scheme.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands-On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features

Photo Credit: YouTube / Rabbit TV

The Pixel 4 duo is tipped to pack a display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Highlights
  • Pixel 4's Smooth Display feature will automatically adjust refresh rate
  • Ambient EQ feature will dynamically adjust the display white balance
  • Pixel 4 duo will bring an improved Night sight and redesigned camera UI

Pixel 4 leak floodgates have opened. After the hands-on images of the Pixel 4 leaked and some of its features also surfaced online, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have now been caught on video. A review video of the Pixel 4 and hands-on video of the Pixel 4 XL in all its colour variants have surfaced online. The leaked videos give us a glimpse of some new features such as Smooth Display for screen refresh rate adjustment, ambient EQ, and more. Some portrait mode, night mode and selfie samples also tease the camera improvements that will arrive with Google's next flagship.

Starting with the Pixel 4 review video, it is in Vietnamese language and shows the Pixel 4's white variant while revealing some of its features. The video, which comes courtesy of a YouTube channel named AnhEm TV, reveals a few interesting features. First one is Ambient EQ, which as per the system description, will dynamically adjust the display white balance based on surrounding light levels for a more comfortable viewing experience.

 

Next up is Smooth Display, a feature that will automatically switch the display refresh rate between 90Hz and 60Hz to save battery. The video also gives a walkthrough of the stock Android 10 experience on the phone, revealing some additional UI elements such as Screen Attention feature that keeps the screen awake while users are facing it. The Pixel 4, which is tipped to launch on October 15, can also be seen hosting an option called “styles & wallpapers” in the settings app that will reportedly let users tweak aesthetic elements like font, icon shapes, accent colours, and more.

An audio recorder app can also be seen in the video, alongside the redesigned camera app that shows the magnification level, a dropdown section hiding multiple camera features, and a redesigned zoom slider. Additionally, an image that has surfaced on Weibo shows the Pixel 4 running a system and hardware information app. The image indicates that the Pixel 4 XL will pack a 6.23-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Slashleaks has also shared an image which suggests that the Pixel 4 will pack a 3,700mAh battery.

 

Talking about the Pixel 4 XL, another video that comes courtesy of a Thai channel named Rabbit TV, shows the black, coral orange, and white variants of the larger Pixel 4 sibling. The phone is shown up close from all angles, revealing a black frame on all colour variants and the familiar dual-tone power button colour scheme. Near the end of the video, one can also see comparison portrait mode, Night Sight, and selfies captured by the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 4 XL.

It is worth noting that the Night Sight images captured by the Pixel 4 XL look more vibrant and detailed compared to the one clicked by its predecessor, hinting at major camera upgrade for the Pixel 4 duo such as an improved night mode, 8x zoom, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, All iPhone Prices in India: Full List
Amazon Said to Be in Early Stages of Probe by US Antitrust Officials Over Marketplace
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands-On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  4. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  7. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  8. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on This Date
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Advertising Practices Targeted in US Antitrust Probe
  2. iPhone 11 Launch Event Was More Diverse Than Ever but Underrepresented Minorities Were Still Left Out
  3. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24
  4. Oppo A9s With Quad Rear Cameras, 8-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
  5. Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers
  6. iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
  7. Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
  8. Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Begins From September 29: What to Expect From This Year's Festive Sale
  10. Realme Phone With Snapdragon 730G, 32-Megapixel Front Camera Spotted on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.