Google Pixel 4 XL Leak Shows Off Improved Google Assistant, Face Unlock

Google Pixel 4 XL to get improved Google Assistant

26 September 2019
Google Pixel 4 XL Leak Shows Off Improved Google Assistant, Face Unlock

Photo Credit: NextRift

Google Pixel 4 devices to get Face Unlock

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 phones to get improved Google Assistant
  • The Google Pixel 4 XL reportedly has a 90Hz display
  • Google’s Ambient EQ feature is similar to Apple’s True Tone

Google is having a hard time keeping the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL under wraps as more and more leaks of the phones are popping up every other day. This situation is somewhat similar to last year's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that leaked out entirely before the official launch. The Google Pixel 4 devices have leaked to the extent that a publication has managed to do a hands-on article about it. This latest hands-on of the Pixel 4 XL gives us a look at the updated Google Assistant, new Face Unlock feature, and more.

NextRift has managed to get their hands on a prototype of the Google Pixel 4 XL device and published its hands-on impressions. It focuses on the updated Google Assistant giving us a clear idea of what to expect from the new smartphones. NextRift mentions that “the next generation Google Assistant is noticeably quicker at processing our requests, which makes it a lot more seamless to use.“

The updated Google Assistant also seems to support Continued Conversations. The feature is currently available on Google Assistant-powered devices such as the Google Home speakers. This feature lets you have a continuous conversation with the assistant without the need to say the “Ok Google” phrase again. Google has also given the Assistant a visual makeover.

NextRift also took a look at the Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 4 XL. They mention that the Pixel 4's face unlock technology setup process is similar to Apple's Face ID and that “a quick glance” is enough to unlock the smartphone.

The Pixel 4 XL also has an Ambient EQ feature that is similar to Apple's True Tone and adjusts the white balance of the display based on the ambient light. The publication also found a Smooth Display feature on their Pixel 4 XL prototype unit. This feature is said to dynamically adjust the screen's refresh rate between 60Hz to 90Hz. These features have been spotted before in a hands-on video that surfaced earlier.

Google is set to launch the new Pixel 4 phones at an event on October 15. We won't have to wait for long to find out more about these devices.

