Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are listed to sport dual rear cameras - with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors as well as 4K video resolution support.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 14:42 IST
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Pixel 4 series is all set to launch tomorrow

Highlights
  • Pixel 4 is listed to pack a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • Pixel 4 XL is listed to feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display
  • Both phones to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM

Google Pixel 4 launch is just a day away, and the leaks refuse to stop. The phone has been spotted on Best Buy Canada revealing specifications, design, and more. The phone's retail box has also been leaked revealing internal accessories inside the box. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, according to the Canada listing, come with Google Camera 7.1, 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a feature called Quick Gestures.

9to5Google spotted the Best Buy Canada listing, which has now been removed. The pre-order listing confirmed that the phone will include Google Camera 7.1 that comes with a cleaner interface and a ‘point-and-shoot' feature. There's also something called as Quick Gestures that lets you control the phone without touching it - probably the Project Solo based air gestures that have been confirmed and leaked multiple times. The Pixel 4 series will also integrate the next-gen Google Assistant as well.

The listing leaked full specifications as well, and the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are listed to pack dual rear cameras - with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and 4K video resolution support. The phones are listed to pack 8-megapixel front cameras with 1080p video resolution support. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. They will support Face Unlock as well.

The Pixel 4 is listed to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED Smooth display, while the Pixel 4 XL is listed to feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4 packs a 2,700mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL packs a 3,700mAh battery. The renders attached to the listing suggests thinner bezels than predecessor and a square-shaped camera module at the back. The Canadian retailer listed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Just Black and Clearly White colour options.

Separately, the Pixel 4 Just Black retail box photos were leaked on Reddit, and the box has the photos of the phone on the front and back. Inside the box, Google adds an18W USB Type-C power adapter, charging cable, and Quick Switch Adapter.

pixel4retailbox reddit main Pixel 4 Retail Box

Pixel 4 retail box photos
Photo Credit: Reddit

An earlier report by Nikkei Asian Review also suggested that Google is working on a Pixel 4 5G variant as well, and will announce it on October 15. This phone is still in test production and should launch in spring next year, alongside the release on the budget Pixel series, the report states. This would put Google ahead of Apple, who is reported to bring 5G to its new iPhones in the fall of 2020.

The Pixel 4 series launch event will begin at 7.30pm IST tomorrow.

Comments

Further reading: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4 Specifications, Pixel 4 XL Specifications, Pixel 4 Retail Box, Pixel 4 5G, Google
Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
