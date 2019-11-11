Google Pixel 4 has drawn significant praise for its photography prowess, but it was recently spotted harbouring a weird white balance correction issue that drastically changed the colour profile of images clicked under artificial light. The Google Pixel 4 appeared to visibly convert the red colour to a pale green shade in the photos, which was reportedly due to a misfiring colour correction algorithm for white balance adjustment. It appears that Google has taken cognisance of the issue and had fixed the Google Pixel 4's white balance issue with an update that arrived earlier this month.

The Google Pixel 4's white balance issue, which was first reported by Reddit user ‘nalrodriguez', caused the images to turn out yellow despite the entire frame being lit by an artificial red light source. The issue reportedly turned purple to blue as well, and was suspected to be associated with the HDR+ processing trying to aggressively tweak the white balance profile. Well, the user has now added to his Reddit thread that the Google Pixel 4's white balance issue has been fixed.

It is mentioned that after sideloading the November security patch, the Pixel 4's white balance issue has been fixed. And to make sure, the user said a test was carried out with images clicked side by side with two Pixel 4 units. The one running the latest software did not exhibit the white balance problem, while the other Pixel 4 without the updated software still had the issue, the user reported. However, no camera samples were attached to confirm the veracity of the issue being fixed.

The update being talked about here is apparently the one Google released earlier this month for the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. The changelog of this update mentioned “Camera quality improvements” for the Pixel 4, which might be an umbrella term for a wide range of tweaks, including a fix for the Google Pixel 4's white balance correction problem. We are yet to hear from Google regarding the camera issue on its latest flagship and if it really has been fixed.